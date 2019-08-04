A double murder and suicide Friday evening in Pomfret ended with a man and wife and their in-law dead, as well as a child and another woman injured.
According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at 11:07 p.m., Aug. 2, to a report of a shooting in the 6500 block of Bensville Road. The officers found that the suspected shooter, Mark McKinley Hughes Jr., 42, of Indian Head went to the Pomfret residence where he shot and killed Vickie Danita Pickeral, 54, and her husband Gregory Bruce Pickeral, 53, who, according to a sheriff's office news release, "are his in-laws and the grandparents of his children."
Following the shooting of the Pickerals, relatives arrived at the residence. Hughes shot at the vehicle they were in, injuring an 11-year-old boy. According to the news release, the child fled the scene and later was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The woman in the vehicle was injured but not by the gunfire.
Hughes reportedly fled the scene and was later involved in a single-vehicle accident in La Plata. According to the release, when officers arrived at the accident scene they found Hughes dead "with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound." The motive for the shooting has not been established.
Gregory Pickeral was part owner of G&D Floors in Waldorf. He and his business partner and longtime friend and colleague, Dewayne Robinson, started the business in September of 2016 after 30 years of working together at Flooring America. They grew up in the same Waldorf neighborhood but attended different high schools — Pickeral went to Maurice J. McDonough and Robinson attended Henry E. Lackey High School.
Anyone with information concerning the shooting is asked to call Det. J. Riffle at 301-609-6501