Two Charles County solar farm projects, Georgetown University's project and another at Ripley Road, both to be built by Origis Energy USA, were denied permits by the Maryland Department of the Environment on Wednesday.
The Shugart Valley project was denied "a wetlands and waterways application," and the Ripley Road project, which would have supplied power to SMECO, was determined by the agency to "not satisfy water quality-related conditions in the Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity issued by the Public Service Commission," an MDE press release stated.
“While Maryland strongly supports the increased use of clean and renewable energy sources, these two proposed projects would harm the nearby high-quality stream in Charles County and threaten our continued restoration progress in the Chesapeake Bay watershed," MDE Secretary Ben Grumbles said in the press release. "This is an unacceptable trade-off for the environmental benefits of clean energy. Maryland will continue to be a leader on clean and renewable energy that makes sense for our local communities and environment.”
On the Georgetown project, MDE determined Origis "failed to document and demonstrate that a serious effort was made to avoid, minimize and mitigate or otherwise offset the effects on water quality. Additionally, MDE does not consider the economic or social benefits of the proposed project to justify any decrease in water quality," according to the release.
On the Ripley Road project, MDE determined that the company "has not satisfied the conditions relating to the protection of 'Tier II' high quality waters in the Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity issued by the Public Service Commission," according to the release. The agency commented that, like the Georgetown project, this one also doesn't justify any decrease in water quality.
Information on the Shugart Valley project wetlands application, including the Summary of the Basis for Decision, is available at mde.maryland.gov/programs/Water/WetlandsandWaterways/Pages/MD_Solar_1.aspx.
DARWIN WEIGEL