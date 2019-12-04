Students collect coats for needy

National Technical Honor Society and SkillsUSA members at Robert D. Stethem Educational Center are collecting coats to be donated to St. Mary Church, Newport. Pictured in the back row from left are Quentin Dibble, Esteban Gomez, Arica Jones, vice president of Stethem’s chapter of NTHS, and Derrick Thompson-Yates. In the front row are Zykerria Knott, Shalani Bedford, NTHS chapter president, and Morgan Curtis. New and gently worn coats can be dropped off at Stethem between 7:50 a.m. and 1:50 p.m. Monday through Friday when school is in session. Stethem houses a giving closet year round to help those in need.