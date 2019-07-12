Comptroller Peter Franchot recently announced that the Unclaimed Property section of the agency has surpassed a significant milestone — processing more than $1 billion in claims since the program began in 1966, according to a press release.
“It’s a testament to the hardworking men and women of our agency that so many Marylanders have reclaimed their money and property,” Franchot (D) said in the release. “From dormant bank accounts and forgotten security deposits to abandoned insurance claims and property left in safe deposit boxes, we have doggedly worked to identify the rightful owners and return what is theirs.”
In its first year, the Unclaimed Property section paid out 12 claims with a value of $711.48. More than 50 years later, the program disburses more than $60 million annually, according to the release.
Each year, the Comptroller’s Office launches a public awareness campaign to promote the publication of the unclaimed property list. This year’s theme, incorporated in the print insert distributed to newspapers throughout the state and a video titled “Unclaimed Property Brothers,” features Franchot and his previously unknown “twin” brother, Pierre, finding unclaimed property during a home renovation.
In addition, the list of 69,039 accounts worth more than $59 million will be the highlight of the office's booth at fairs and festivals around the state this summer and fall.
Last year, 3,160 people at Maryland fairs and festivals stopped by the agency's Unclaimed Property display to peruse the published list. Of that total, 642 people (more than 20% of those who searched) discovered and received more than $557,000 in unclaimed funds.
In total, the agency has more than 1.3 million accounts worth more than $1.6 billion in its Unclaimed Property program. Individuals and businesses can also search the online Unclaimed Property database at www.marylandtaxes.gov.