Charles County government announced Friday afternoon that it had obtained an order to enforce its injunction prohibiting X4B, an adult entertainment establishment, from opening for business Saturday in Bryans Road. The establishment had advertised a grand opening with live adult entertainment in social media postings.
According to a Charles County government news release, the county attorney presented evidence that the club intended to open despite not possessing a valid Certificate of Use and Occupancy.
The court ruled that allowing the club to open without a valid permit would "flout the established zoning and nullify the County's authority to enact zoning provisions," according to the release.
The release further stated that the county was taking immediate action to secure the premises with the support of the Charles County Sheriff's Office. The court ruled that the sheriff's office is authorized to arrest any person violating the injunction, according to the release.
Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) said in a separate Friday afternoon press release that officers will be deployed to the establishment to enforce the court order and keep the peace. “Since this issue began in November, the Sheriff’s Office has been working closely with County officials and has been committed to our mission of ensuring public safety and policing responsibly,” Berry said in the release.
A hearing date to review the injunction is scheduled for Feb. 10.
As reported previously in the Maryland Independent, X4B originally operated in Temple Hills before Prince George's County officials forced it to close in 2016. It had applied for a Certificate of Use and Occupancy to operate as a restaurant, as the site had previously been used.
When it began advertising a grand opening in November, a community meeting attended by over 300 people was held, during which county officials said the club would not be allowed to open, since its use was not in compliance with the issued permit.
The club did not open at that time.
During its Jan. 17 meeting, the Board of Charles County Commissioners passed a resolution that would temporarily suspend approval of site development plans or Certificates of Use and Occupancy for any property whose use would include adult entertainment.
Undeterred, X4B announced through social media new plans to hold a grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 25, leading to the county obtaining an order to enforce its injunction Friday.
