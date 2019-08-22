Waldorf, MD (20601)

Today

Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.