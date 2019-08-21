The Charles County Volunteer Fire and EMS Associations, in collaboration with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Girl Scouts are holding a school supply drive to support Charles County elementary schools from Aug. 9-28.
Items needed include backpacks, No. 2 pencils, erasers, pens, highlighters, washable markers, glue sticks, scissors, pencil pouches, binders, loose-leaf paper, composition notebooks, 24-count crayons, plastic, prong folders with pockets and index cards.
Items can be dropped off at any Charles County fire/EMS station or any Charles County Sheriff’s Office district station. For more information, call 301-934-3581.
Hospital holds resource fair in Bryans Road
On Wednesday, July 17, the Access to Care Coalition (part of Partnerships for a Healthier Charles County) hosted a Healthcare Resource Fair in western Charles County.
The fair brought information on health resources into the community with the goal of increasing health literacy of the attendees that visited the event, according to a news release from the hospital.
The event drew over 70 attendees and 25 agencies were represented. Attendees received free Rita’s ice courtesy of the hospital. This partnership is one way that UM Charles Regional Medical Center supports the heath needs of its community.
For more information, visit UMCharlesRegional.org.
County announces holiday schedule
The Charles County government announced changes to normal operating schedules for Labor Day Monday, Sept. 2. All offices, facilities and services not listed will be operating at their normal hours.
Monday, Sept. 2 (Labor Day)
• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville will be closed.
• The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, and the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah will be closed.
• Curbside recycling and yard waste collection will be delayed one day for the remaining week, Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Saturday, Sept. 7.
• VanGO services will not be operating.
• The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics and all school-based community centers are closed.
• All indoor pools will be closed.
• All outdoor pools will open noon to 5 p.m. for open swim (La Plata, Thomas Stone and McDonough).
• Charles County Public Library is closed from Saturday, Aug. 31, to Monday, Sept. 2 (all branches).
• Charles County Department of Health is closed.
For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov.
Household hazardous waste collection Sept. 7
The Department of Public Works will hold a household hazardous waste collection from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10430 Audie Lane in La Plata.
Items accepted include pesticides, herbicides, fertilizer, gasoline, oil-based paint, cleaning supplies, pool chemicals, fluorescent lights, mercury thermometers and other poisons found in the home. Mark any container that does not have a readable, original label.
Items not accepted include bio-medical waste (sharps, needles, anything with bodily fluids), latex paint, prescription drugs and ammunition. Used motor oil, anti-freeze, propane tanks, and batteries are accepted on a regular basis at various collection sites. Latex paint is not considered hazardous waste and can be placed in household trash as long as it is solidified. This can be accomplished by adding kitty litter, shredded paper, paint hardener or sawdust to aid in drying it out.
For more information, call the Charles County Department of Public Works, Environmental Resources Division at 301-932-3599 or 301-870-2778, or the landfill and recycling information line at 301-932-5656.