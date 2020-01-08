Volunteers are needed for the the annual “We All Count” point-in-time survey on Wednesday, Jan. 22, to count and provide outreach to unsheltered individuals and families living on the street in Southern Maryland, according to a news release. These are persons living in vehicles, tents or structures not meant for habitation.
The point-in-time survey is conducted all over the country and will provide important data on the homeless population. This data is critical for federal and state funding, and potential HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers for Southern Maryland. Results can lead to the homeless population, which includes veterans, receiving housing. This regional initiative is overseen by the Calvert-Charles-St. Mary’s Continuum of Care, and is supported by federal, state and local governments.
Volunteer opportunities include conducting street outreach, assistance with donations and providing services at various call center locations.
For more information or to register as a volunteer, contact Sandy Washington, executive director of Lifestyles of Maryland at 1-866-293-0623 or info@lifestylesofmd.org.
Economic Development’s business roundtable set
The Economic Development Department will hold a Quarterly Business Roundtable from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Waldorf West Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. Individuals are invited to attend and learn more about Charles County’s economic development and what is happening in the county, as well as network with the local business community.
Presenters will give updates on the strategic plan, an upcoming trade mission to Mozambique, a new workshop series called “Tools for Business Growth,” the Bryans Road analysis and the business retention and expansion program.
The event will conclude with a questions-and-answers session.
The agenda is as follows:
• 8 to 8:30 a.m. — networking and continental breakfast.
• 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. — quarterly update.
• 9:15 to 9:30 a.m. — question-and-answer session.
This event is free, but space is limited. To register, visit www.MeetCharlesCounty.com/quarterly-business-roundtable. For more information or questions, email info@MeetCharlesCounty.com.
Registration opens for winter chess tournament
Registration for the Charles County Public Schools annual winter chess tournament, scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Henry E. Lackey High School, is now open for students. The tournament is for students in kindergarten through Grade 12.
Interested participants must register online at ccpsregistration.wufoo.com/forms/2020-ccps-winter-chess-tournament/ by Wednesday, Feb. 19. The registration window closes after Feb. 19 and walk-in registrations are not accepted.
The tournament features a four round Swiss-style format. Students compete in eight divisions of play, depending on their grade level: kindergarten through first grade, second grade, third grade, fourth grade, fifth grade, sixth grade, grades 7-8 and grades 9-12.
The first match begins at 9 a.m., with additional matches beginning at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon.
Players competing in the 7-8 and 9-12 grade-level divisions will use chess clocks to play 15 minutes per game.
Sign-in for registered players begins at 8 a.m.; students must check in by 8:45 a.m. in order to be paired for play in the first round. Students who check in after 8:45 a.m. are paired for the second round.
An awards ceremony will follow the matches beginning at noon. Players will receive a trophy, medal and/or certificate for participation. Participation is free and open to all Charles County students. Refreshments will be available for purchase at the Lackey concession window.
Questions can be directed to Alicia Briscoe at abriscoe@ccboe.com or 301-934-7369, or Ann Taylor at ataylor@ccboe.com or 301-934-7378.