Bringing their ‘A’ game

7-Eleven launched its newest store in Waldorf on Dec. 20, 2019, with a Project A-Game donation to St. Charles High School. Pictured with the $711 check are Mahmood Choudhry, 7-Eleven franchisee, and St. Charles High School athletes, cheerleaders, the JROTC Color Guard, teachers and the St. Charles Spartans mascot.