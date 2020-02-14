Charles County Public Schools is looking for volunteers to serve on the school system’s District Committee on Assessment.
Maryland law requires each local school system to create a district committee on assessment every two years to review and evaluate the district’s assessment plan, as well as make recommendations to the board of education. This will be the second time since 2018 a committee will be formed. Each meeting will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building at 5980 Radio Station Road in La Plata.
Meeting dates are March 24, April 23, May 26, June 16, Sept. 24 and Oct. 22.
Below are the topics for each meeting:
• Meeting 1 – Senate Bill 452, Balanced Assessment System.
• Meeting 2 – History of testing in Maryland, college and career ready standards, CCPS testing program, ESSA star ratings.
• Meeting 3 – Scaled scoring, Student Learning Objectives, data (where teachers get it, what it looks like, etc.), review of Stiggins rubrics to evaluate assessments.
• Meetings 4 and 5 – Individual working groups to evaluate the tests using the rubrics.
• Meeting 6 – Review proposed recommendations.
Interested volunteers are asked to email Christina Mulhollan Miller, coordinator of formative assessment, by Feb. 24 at cmmiller@ccboe.com or call 301-934-7300.
Blood drive in La Plata Feb. 24
The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, in partnership with American Legion Post 82 and La Plata Methodist Church, will hold a blood drive from 1:30 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, at 3 Port Tobacco Road in La Plata. This blood drive will directly support the community as the blood will be used in Southern Maryland hospitals. Call 1-800-GIVELIFE or visit www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
CSM Foundation welcomes new board members
The College of Southern Maryland Foundation announced that Bob Carpenter and David Osterhouse have joined the Foundations’ board as its newest directors. Both businessmen are residents of Calvert County.
The CSM Foundation, a nonprofit organization established in 1970, helps increase access to higher education at CSM through scholarship funding and assures the excellence of that education by raising and managing funds for college projects and objectives — including workforce development in Southern Maryland. The CSM Foundation is comprised of a tri-county, all-volunteer board of directors.
Carpenter, of Chesapeake Beach, brings more than 40 years of leadership experience working at corporate and government levels including the California Legislature, an Alaskan political central committee and the Chesapeake Beach Town Council. Carpenter most recently served at the helm of the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce for more than two years.
Osterhouse is a senior accountant at the Charlotte Hall tax preparation company of Mudd, Lakes and Moreland LLC. A resident of Prince Frederick, he specializes in preparing all types of taxes including individual, business, trusts and payroll.
For information about the CSM Foundation, visit foundation.csmd.edu.
Prom Pizazz set for March 21
Body of Christ Church’s Women of Faith Ministry will hold Prom Pizazz from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at 12379 Kaine Place in Waldorf. Come shop for free new and gently worn prom dresses and accessories. Registration is required. To register, visit www.prompizazz.com.
CSM to hold transfer fairs
The College of Southern Maryland will host a transfer fair from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at the La Plata campus in the Center for Business and Industry Building, Room 103/104, at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata.
This fair is an opportunity for CSM students to meet representatives from a variety of colleges and universities, explore college majors, degree programs and meet with CSM faculty to gather information about planning the next step in their education.
CSM graduates who meet certain criteria are now given priority enrollment or guaranteed admission into 49 colleges and universities for 102 different degree programs nationwide and internationally. On hand to meet with students will be 53 representatives from four-year colleges and universities at the La Plata campus transfer fair.
This event is free. For more information, call 301-934-7574 or visit www.csmd.edu/transferfair.