Sophia Gerstman, a 14–year-old Girl Scout from Waldorf, recently embarked on a 15-day Scuba and Sea Turtle Adventure course with Outward Bound Costa Rica, according to a news release from the organization.
Alongside Girl Scouts from all over the country, Gerstman traveled to Panama to participate in the conservation efforts of endangered sea turtles and to explore the archipelago of Bocas del Toro while learning how to scuba dive.
In the San San-Pond Sak wetlands, on the Caribbean coast of Panama, Gerstman and her GSUSA group participated in a multi-day service project to help the endangered leatherback sea turtle population. They worked with local biologists to build habitats, catalog nests, measure, weigh and release hatchings and perform night patrols to protect mama turtles as they lay their eggs.
Gerstman and her fellow Girl Scouts then traveled to the remote island of Solarte, located in the Bocas del Toro Archipelago, where they learned about the area’s diverse ecology and exotic marine life. They also had the opportunity to meet local families and begin a service project assisting the indigenous people with community development projects.
“All the team activities [were the most meaningful part of my course] because they brought me closer to my fellow Girl Scouts,” Gerstman said.
From the island base camp, Gerstman and her group earned their NAUI Scuba Diver Certification and participated in a once-in-a-lifetime night dive through bioluminescent waters and tried their hand at wakeboarding.
“Outward Bound Costa Rica’s programs, like the one Sophia participated in, create environments that allow for personal and leadership development through challenges, group effort and cross-cultural understanding,” said Jim Rowe, executive director of Outward Bound Costa Rica.