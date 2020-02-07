Bonjo Batoon, a registered nurse anesthetist from Waldorf, helped provide medical support during the 2020 State of the Union Address on Feb. 4.
Batoon serves as a member of the National Disaster Medical System’s Disaster Medical Assistance Team. During events such as the State of the Union, NDMS personnel along with U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps officers stand ready to provide advanced life support and basic medical care to everyone attending the event, according to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services press release.
NDMS is a program that can support communities with medical care, veterinarian care and mortuary assistance during disasters or public health emergencies, the release stated. They also work behind the scenes at some of the nation’s biggest events, often at the request of the Congressional Office of the Attending Physician, the U.S. Capitol Police or the U.S. Secret Service.
“Typically at events like this we see people who have minor cuts or sprains or other non-life threatening injuries or illnesses,” Dr. Helga Scharf-Bell, NDMS acting director, said in the release. “However, we also can provide initial life-saving care for more serious injuries or illnesses and stabilize patients for transportation by DC Fire/EMS to a local hospital.”
NDMS is comprised of approximately 5,000 physicians, nurses, veterinary staff, paramedics, fatality management professionals and experienced command and control staff, organized into several different response teams, including, but not limited to: Disaster Medical Assistance Teams, Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Teams, National Veterinary Response Teams, and Trauma Critical Care Teams.