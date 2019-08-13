Waldorf pedestrian killed in hit and run

Maryland State Police are investigating a hit and run accident that left a Waldorf man dead early Tuesday morning.
According to an MSP news release, troopers from the La Plata Barrack responded to a report of a hit and run collision involving a pedestrian on southbound Route 5 in the area of Montgomery Lane in Waldorf at 3:54 a.m.
According to a preliminary investigation by the Maryland State Police CRASH Team, Aaron Markeith Rust, 34, of Waldorf was standing or walking in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene.
Rust was pronounced dead at the scene.
The striking vehicle is believed to be a newer model white Ford F-250 or F-350 Crew Cab with right front headlight damage, according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing and is being led by Trooper M. Moorman of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack and Cpl. J. Zimmerman of the CRASH Team.
Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or who has information in regards to the striking vehicle is asked to contact the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at 301-392-1200.
