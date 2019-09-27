A shooting in Waldorf's Sheffield neighborhood Friday led to a lockout at a nearby elementary school.
Around 12:15 p.m., Charles County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Janelle Love said a call was received about a shooting in the area of Medinah Street and Mesquite Court. One victim, a 34-year-old male, was reportedly shot in the stomach and flown out by medevac from a landing zone at Mary B. Neal Elementary School for treatment. No further information on his condition was immediately available, and the investigation is ongoing.
In response to the police activity, Charles County Public Schools wrote on Facebook that the elementary school was placed on lockout status, meaning classes continue as normal inside while all exterior doors are locked and no one is permitted to enter or exit the building. The lockout was reportedly lifted as of 12:59 p.m.
This story will be updated.