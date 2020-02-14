Waldorf woman pens autobiography about recovery and faith

Amanda Dinello of Waldorf has just published her first book, “A Double Shot of Redemption.”
The autobiographical book describes her journey in overcoming her heroin addiction and escape from the manipulation and abuse of a self-proclaimed “prophet of God” who forced her to go without food or rest. She found escape and recovery from both through her faith.
Her book is available on Amazon.com.
Q: How long have I been writing, and how did I get started?
A: Professionally, since April 2019. Personally, since I was a child.
Q: What inspires you to write?
A: My faith, as well as, knowing what the darkness and hardships of multiple situations is like. It compels me to help others through writing and actions.
Q: What kind of writing process do you use?
A: Basic journal and Microsoft Word. Writing my story was simple. Mapping out the events was more complicated, but once I had the outline, it was easier. The hardest part was the resource I put together in the back of the book. It consists of addiction center, homeless shelters, and food pantries for every state.
Q: How did you publish your book?
A: Amazon and Kindle’s KDP Publishing
Q: What are some of your favorite authors and why? How much do they inspire your own writing?
A: Francis Chan, John Elderidge, Bob Goff, Lisa Bervere, and Lisa Harper. They inspired more than my writing. They inspired me to overcome each situation I faced.
Q: What are you working on now?
A: I am working on translating my book to Spanish and having it put into audio format. Through this I’m speaking more publicly and partnering with community programs.
I’m also writing more poetry and conducting spoken word.
Q: What do you want readers to know about you?
A: I’d like them to know there is hope for their dark situations. If my life can be redeemed, so can theirs.
The following are two excerpts from her book.
Page 29-30:
“ I was lying on my back when I woke up, and when I came to my senses I began to panic. I was afraid the men had done something to me while I was unconscious, but as I sat up and I looked around, it didn’t look like anything had been moved. I noticed the spoon and dope dispersed all over the floor, which let me know I had collapsed. I tried to stand up, but when I tried to bend my legs they wouldn’t move. I became frantic. My thoughts were racing about what to do. I kept thinking, “What is happening to my body? Am I paralyzed?””
Page 71:
“Looking back, it was a hook, line, and sinker approach. I know now that she was luring me in with everything my itching ears wanted to hear. She was the wolf in sheep’s clothing, and I was stepping into the wolf’s den for the slaughter. Her words were disguised with sweet honey, but the intention of her heart was selfish gain. It sounded so good, and I took the fake bait.”
