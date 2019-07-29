A woman and child were killed in a car accident Saturday morning in Bel Alton.
According to a Maryland State Police press release, at 7:26 a.m. on July 27 troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on southbound U.S. 301 in the area of Mt. Air Road in Bel Alton. Due to the seriousness of the collision, a request was made for the Maryland State Police CRASH Team to assume the investigation.
A preliminary investigation indicated that a 2003 GMC Yukon operated by Pedro David Garcia, 31, of Yulee, Fla., was traveling southbound on U.S. 301 in the area of Mt. Air Road. At the same time, a 2005 Toyota Corolla operated by Houssainatou Boiro, 55, of Hyattsville and occupied by a female juvenile and a female adult were traveling southbound in the area. The GMC Yukon collided into the rear of the Toyota Corolla.
The juvenile and adult passenger were pronounced dead on the scene, according to the report. They were identified as Halimatou Diallo, 15, and Fatoumata Binta Diakite, 49, a mother and daughter from Silver Spring.
The female operator of the Toyota Corolla, Boiro, was transported by MSP Helicopter Trooper 7 to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for treatment. Garcia refused treatment on scene.
The Saturday morning investigation is continuing and is under the direction of Cpl. J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team and Tfc. Meurrens of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Cpl. Zimmerman at 301-392-1231.
Another accident on Sunday
A Sunday night accident in Waldorf also left the operator of a motorcycle injured, according to Charles County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Diane Richardson. Richardson said officers received a call about a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle just before 9 p.m. Sunday night.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 44-year-old Washington, D.C., man was traveling south in the area of McDaniel Road and Hallmark Lane when for reasons unknown he lost control of his bike and collided with a Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a 74-year-old woman.
Richardson said the motorcycle operator was flown to a local hospital with serious injuries.