The newest Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop opened Sept. 11 at 58 Shining Willow Way in La Plata. The owners, Barbara and Chip Whipkey, also own the Wild Birds Unlimited in Lexington Park, according to a press release.
“We’re the new home of the best bird food in town,” Barbara Whipkey said in the release. “Stop by and see the new store; we’ve brought nature indoors and created a very calming, relaxing environment.”
The shop will be celebrating its grand opening Oct. 4-6. The grand opening will include nature talks, prize drawings, refreshments, give-a-ways and product demonstrations suitable for the entire family.
“We are very excited to share the hobby of backyard bird feeding with the residents of Charles County. This hobby is second only in popularity to gardening and is enjoyed by over 53 million Americans,” Barbara Whipkey said in the release.
Grand opening activities include:
• Ribbon cutting by the Charles County Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 4 at 11 a.m.
• A free bird feeder starter kit to all customers, while supplies last.
• Feeder swap.
• Barb Whipkey will present the top 20 birds of Southern Maryland at 9 a.m. on Oct. 5. Attendees should bring a chair.
• Raptor’s Eye will be in attendance on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with live birds of prey.
• Drawing for a bird feeding set-up, squirrel-proof feeder and 20 pounds of our premium No-Mess Blend seed.
Customers can bring in their old bird feeders and get a 20% discount on the purchase of a new one in the Feeder Swap promotion. Salvageable, traded-in feeders will then be cleaned, sanitized and donated to a local school, nature park or senior center.
Wild Birds Unlimited carries a variety of seeds and seed blends that have been specially formulated to attract birds in this region. For more information, go to www.wbu.com/LaPlata.