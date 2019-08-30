The Wills Group chairman, president and CEO J. Blacklock “Lock” Wills, far right, smiles as he presents a jumbo $150,000 check to LifeStyles of Southern Maryland Executive Director Sandy Washington, second from left, during a grand opening of its new headquarters June 13 in La Plata. The grant comes courtesy of the Blackie Wills Community Leadership Fund which is focused on eliminating childhood hunger and ensuring that families have access to basic needs.