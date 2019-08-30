LifeStyles of Maryland Foundation Inc. is one step closer to providing a safe haven for working-poor individuals and families in Charles County, thanks to the generosity of a local family-owned company that donated $150,000.
The Wills Group, which recently opened its new headquarters in La Plata back in June, is being lauded by LifeStyles for helping the nonprofit pay off its mortgage for a new transitional, affordable-housing project called “Southern Crossing” that promises to provide short-term living assistance, along with career and life skills training, for those in need.
“When people believe in what you do, that makes all the difference in the world,” Sandy Washington, executive director of Lifestyles of Maryland, told the Maryland Independent in a telephone interview on Aug. 14. “The money is unbelievable but the belief in what we’re doing, to the point of making it a priority for having housing for other people, is beyond anything I could imagine.”
The grant comes courtesy of the Blackie Wills Community Leadership Fund, which is focused on eliminating childhood hunger and ensuring that families have access to basic needs. It will benefit the newly renovated 6.5-acre property off of Crain Highway in Newburg, where the old White House Motel sat vacant for over a decade.
Over the past few years, Southern Crossing has undergone renovations to accommodate nearly 77 families with low- to moderate-income levels, allowing them to temporarily live in a one- or two-bedroom unit for at least one year and in some cases up to 18 months. The newly renovated Newburg campus will feature about 47 units total, complete with full kitchens, bathrooms and a central building for supportive services, education and training opportunities.
Washington said she is “incredibly thankful” for the grant as LifeStyles is now “leaps and bounds closer to bringing protection and care to those” in the community that most need it.
“I am truly humbled by it. That’s a miracle in itself for something like that to happen,” said Washington, who was presented a jumbo check from The Wills Group on June 13 during a special recognition ceremony featuring other community nonprofits like The Arnold House and Southern Maryland Food Bank. “In 2016 when I walked that property, I had no idea how any of this was going to happen. I certainly didn’t think it could happen without government dollars. I walked by faith and we’re still walking by faith. But it is incredible to see this take shape.”
Local real estate developer Jerry Lenhart, founder of the Lenhart Development Corp. based in White Plains, initially took an interest in the project following an affordable housing panel discussion that he and Washington were a part of last December. Lenhart felt Southern Crossing was something that “he needed to get involved in” as a way of giving back to the community, Washington said.
Other community partners eventually jumped on board and became a blessing to LifeStyles. From New Life Church making a commitment of $1 million to Barnes Builders Inc. completing $80,000 worth of work for free, Washington said she is overwhelmed by the generosity shown from local contractors and developers.
“After that panel discussion, Jerry Lenhart was the one that initiated getting all of these contractors and developers together to help with this project and move it forward,” Washington said. “I appreciate him very much.”
As for Wills Group chairman, president and CEO J. Blacklock “Lock” Wills, he said the company’s purpose and promise is all about keeping the lives of its “community members, partners and employees in motion, moving them forward toward a better future.” That commitment is carried out in large part because of The Wills Group’s community engagement program, which is “supported through the hard work and generosity” of its employees and partners, Lock Wills emphasized.
“Our community engagement efforts come to life through our programs, which are designed to serve the needs of our community and its members,” Lock Wills said in an official company statement emailed to the Maryland Independent. “In 2016, we formed the Blackie Wills Community Leadership Fund to honor Blackie Wills, the third president and CEO of The Wills Group. The purpose of The Blackie Wills Community Leadership Fund is to carry on Blackie Wills’ commitment to community and civic engagement. This Fund enables us to actively reinvest in the community and give back to those in need.”
The Wills Group’s approach to community engagement carries on a longstanding tradition of service and giving, according to Lock Wills, and is designed to help people keep their “lives in motion.” Since 2016, the company has contributed more than $3 million to nonprofits and partners across Southern Maryland, as well as the Mid-Atlantic region, through the leadership fund.
The Wills Group has even provided ongoing support to LifeStyles financially through equipment donations and volunteer hours.
Those efforts were continued in 2018 as the company supported the expansion of LifeStyle’s Safe Nights program, which provides overnight shelter for homeless individuals and families in Southern Maryland communities.
“We’ve been partners all along and if they were going to give us a little something, it would be nice. But this [$150,000 grant] was beyond nice,” Washington said. “Here they were moving into their new home and they wanted to make it possible for other people to have a home for a very long time. The Wills Group made this investment in us and for someone to do that, that says a lot because it means that they believe in what you’re doing.”
Lock Wills said his company is excited about the Southern Crossing project because “it is an excellent example of the kind of program that The Wills Group is committed to supporting” in an effort to keep “lives in motion.”
“The Wills Group provided the $150,000 grant to LifeStyles of Southern Maryland to pay off the mortgage of Southern Crossing,” Lock Wills confirmed. “When we opened the doors of The Wills Group’s new headquarters to the community on June 13, the theme for the event was ‘here for good.’ We are, in fact, here in Southern Maryland for good and also here for the good of the community.”
Through this project, Lock Wills said LifeStyles will provide a structured environment for households to receive client-centered case management services; financial education and coaching; credit repair; and ultimately, assistance in obtaining more permanent housing.
Washington said Harry Shasho of Shasho Consulting P.A. Commercial Real Estate, based in White Plains, is spearheading a $3 million fundraising campaign to help with project start-up costs, repairs and enhancements. The most pressing needs are HVAC units, windows and doors.
“Even as these guys are donating their time and talents, at least we could try to pay for some of the materials, inspections, permits and things like that which all cost money,” she said. “I’m truly walking by faith and people are helping and they’re making a difference. [We’ve already began] posting information on the application process for Southern Crossing — that’s how much we believe that we’re moving forward.”
For Washington, Southern Crossing is a beacon of light for those who have lost hope and don’t know where to turn. She said her hope is that LifeStyles will “continue to be the megaphone” for the individuals it serves and “a voice for the people that no one seems to hear.”
“When we service the community, we’re doing it for an individual need basis,” Andy Mudd, co-owner and president of Southernwood Roofing and Siding as well as Southernwood Framing LLC who voluntarily offered his services for the project, told the Maryland Independent back in June. “It’s nice to be able to give back to those that need shelter in a different way.
Anybody that has the ability to step up and help should step up and help with this project. It’s an effort to get people back on their feet, get them acclimated back into the community, have them be contributing members to society and all of that will benefit us just as much as anybody else.”
