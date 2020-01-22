The Charles County Sheriff's Office announced on its social media account that the 81-year-old Nanjemoy man reported missing by family members on Tuesday night was found "safe and unharmed" by police officers at 12:40 p.m.
According to a release from the agency, John Stacey walked out to check the mail at his residence in the 2800 block of Smith Point Road on Jan. 21 at 5 p.m. When he hadn't returned 15 minutes later, family members began searching for him. Their search lasted for an hour before they contacted the police for help, the release said.
Once on the scene, the release said, police "immediately established a command center and began searching utilizing foot patrols, K9, MSP aviation, drones and the help of allied agencies," and posted on social media about the missing man. Police also reportedly investigated tips provided to them and checked with local hospitals: Both of those returned no results.
The search was continuing as of Wednesday morning when he was found by sheriff's deputies in a wooded area a quarter mile from his home, according to the sheriff's social media posting.