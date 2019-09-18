"I am both humbled and proud to be celebrating Zekiah’s 20th anniversary, which is a significant milestone that few small businesses achieve," said Zekiah Technologies Inc. President Steve Bowling. "We’re grateful for the hard work and dedication of our employees who have built a solid foundation for Zekiah to continue to grow. We’re equally grateful for the loyalty of our customers and partners who have put their trust in our team to support their missions. Our history serves as a guide, which we use to navigate present and future opportunities to continue the success of Zekiah.
Grilled cheese connections
In 1997 Zekiah’s founder, Brianna Bowling, had no idea she was about to embark on a project that would result in the company we are today. Back then, she was just sharing a grilled cheese sandwich over an informal lunch with a new acquaintance. This visit produced a connection which resulted in Zekiah’s first DoD contract about a year later. One of the first things a new Zekiah employee learns is the Grilled Cheese Theory. This theory highlights the importance of every Zekiah employee treating each person we meet, no matter where we encounter them, with respect and understanding. This mindset forms strong connections within our communities, and ultimately, with our customers.
The name 'Zekiah'
Zekiah started as a local company with deep ties to our Southern Maryland roots and we needed a name that honored that history. The Zekiah Swamp Natural Environmental Area is a nationally recognized and protected wetland area that runs through the heart of Southern Maryland and provides a natural habitat for many rare wildlife and plant species and migratory birds. Originally surveyed in 1835 as “Allen’s Fresh,” Zekiah Swamp is a natural greenways running the length of Charles County and one of the most significant ecological areas in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
Incorporation in 1999
It wasn’t until 1999 that Zekiah officially became Zekiah Technologies, Inc. A shiny new company full of big ideas and a clear vision of the way customer support should be. There is no substitute for a solid relationship based on trust, understanding, and innovation. We began fostering one relationship with NSWC Dahlgren base in 2000. For the next nineteen years we grew that relationship, honing our exacting standards and winning additional contracts and projects.
Over the years we have grown our client base to local, state and federal government agencies, private industry, small business and large businesses alike. Our projects have been developed for and applied in a variety of platforms and utilized both at home, abroad and in support of the US Coast Guard and US Navy at sea. One of our past projects that readers may find interesting is the AN/SEQ-3 Laser Weapons System, or “XN-1 LaWS.” Zekiah supported the development of the tactical console for LaWS and is excited to be able to share the approved for public release video of the LaWS system here.
Moving forward
Zekiah is now in a period of growth. We have strong goals for growing the company over the coming years to continue supporting our current clients and contracts while developing new ones. We are excited to offer our services, using our emphasis on providing quality support based on a thorough understanding of our client’s needs, to many new connections and clients.