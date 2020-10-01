The town council of Indian Head, in accordance with other state and local officials, officially broke ground on a boardwalk project on Sept. 17 aimed to increase community access to the Potomac River and to provide additional tourism opportunity upon completion.
Indian Head Mayor Brandon Paulin and Vice Mayor Ron Sitoula were joined by Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford (R), Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles), past Indian Head mayors Dennis Schesselee and Ed Rice, as well as some town residents. The project will be completed by general contractor S E Davis Construction LLC and is expected to take 12 to 14 months to complete.
Sitoula said the boardwalk project has been an idea since around 2003 or 2004, as prospective buyers of residential homes in Indian Head were shown plans of a boardwalk then. Sitoula said Centex Homes enticed buyers with the boardwalk plans but were unable to provide enough money at the time to jumpstart the project.
“Initially, one of the challenges was whatever the contribution from the local population was going to be supplemented from the state,” Sitoula said. “Fifty percent from the state and 50% from local population was not possible for a $4 million project.”
The ratio was changed to 80% state funds and 20% local after meetings with Rutherford’s office and the State Highway Administration, where the grant was from. Paulin said the town was awarded $3.3 million for the project in 2017 and has spent the last three years updating permits for the 1,600-foot boardwalk.
The 12-foot wide boardwalk will have 16-foot wide observation platforms spaced periodically with ramps and stairs from the western end to existing public parking, according to Town Manager Ryan Hicks.
Paulin said the waterfront impact fees associated with the Perry Station at Riverwatch Community helped allot the funds to match the state once the state took on the additional 30%.
“This project has taken a long time, but all good things come in time,” Paulin said. “This is a stepping stone for more things to come, there are lots of good things happening in the town, we plan to keep that momentum going.”
Paulin said he has been hearing of the project for most of his life and credited former members of the town council with their work on the project.
“It’s not just one individual or town council, they all had a role in this at some point in time,” Paulin said. “I am happy we had all of them there at the groundbreaking, we are finally able to get the benefit out to the residents.”
Rutherford said that while it took time between the money being appropriated in the state to make the project a reality and the groundbreaking itself, he believes it is a great opportunity for the town of Indian Head.
“I think it can bring some tourism, day trips that can come to the area, recreational opportunities that can also be had for Indian Head and its residents and people from surrounding areas,” Rutherford said.
Rutherford said a main concern from Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) administration has been infrastructure in the state, improving roads, highways and other areas that needed upgrades or improvements. He said the administration is hoping to utilize private partnerships so that the direct cost to the taxpayers is reduced but projects become more user oriented.
“I appreciate the energy and commitment from both [Paulin and Sitoula],” Rutherford said. “Just the enthusiasm that Mayor Paulin has been bringing trying to improve Indian Head, improve the economic foundation of it and improve the quality of life has been something that has been appreciated by our administration.”
Ellis said the boardwalk is a great infrastructure project for the community, giving residents of the entire county access to the Potomac River. The state senator said Charles County has more river fronts than many other jurisdictions in the state, so having assets like the boardwalk are necessary.
“I believe residents having access to a boardwalk will increase awareness and respect to our great county and the amount of natural resources we have,” Ellis said. “I am happy that the current administration carried the project to groundbreaking stage, they are to be commended for that.”
Sitoula said the groundbreaking and later opening of the boardwalk is about future opportunities for the town, possibly expanding upon the shoreline after completion. He said the town wants to open the water to the residents with places to tie boats, plus open up opportunities for waterfront businesses. Sitoula said eventually the town hopes to attract the water taxi from National Harbor in Oxon Hill, in addition, allowing access to the town for Washington, D.C., residents.
“We have the vast amounts of water, what is the point if citizens cannot access that,” Sitoula said. He said the Potomac River’s continuous flow into the Chesapeake Bay and more open areas make it a better attraction and view for residents.
“This boardwalk is going to serve as a catalyst for bigger and better things to come for economic opportunities in our town,” Sitoula said.
Ellis said suburban areas like Indian Head are more desirable in real estate due to more citizens working from home amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. He said the quality of life is more open and that elected officials have worked hard to reserve the environmental aspects of the county.
“The new boardwalk that is under construction now and so many other beautiful natural areas in the county, it tells our residents that you can get out in nature,” Ellis said. “I will continue working with Indian Head council, county commissioners and colleagues to bring resources to Charles to make this a more appealing place for all of us to live and for others to visit.”
Paulin said he plans to continue with infrastructure in the future, as money is currently set aside for a youth enrichment center at a vacant property. Paulin said the town is getting major interest from private companies that want to develop properties in the area.
“People are starting to see Indian Head will be a place where you can live, learn, work and play,” Paulin said. “We have started to draw interest from investors who want to spend money in our town to provide to our residents, we will work as a town council to bring those services to the town and work for our residents.”
