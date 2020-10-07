An Indian Head man was sentenced Oct. 2 in Charles County Circuit Court to 10 years in prison with all but three years suspended for a second-degree arson charge stemming from a January incident.
Montell Ray Elliott, 24, was sentenced by Judge H. James “Jay” West and ordered to pay $97 in restitution. Elliott entered a guilty plea to the aforementioned charge on June 22.
Southern Maryland News previously reported that on Jan. 7, shortly after 5:30 a.m., victim Timothy Donais received a text message from an acquaintance advising him that he had a flat tire on his 2005 Ford Escape. The vehicle was parked near or on Glymont Road.
Later the same morning, Donais received information from a friend passing by stating there was broken glass on the exterior of the vehicle. At this time, Donais exited his residence to observe the damage. He also asked his wife, Melissa Donais, to review the footage from their home mounted video surveillance system.
While reviewing the footage on their cameras, the Donais family observed a subject who they identified as Elliott, at 1:13 a.m. exit his residence, stand on his front porch and walk toward their Ford Escape. At 1:14 a.m., Elliott was seen standing at the front drivers side tire, according to the couple.
Elliott crouched down briefly and then ran directly back toward his porch on Fairmont Place. At 1:16 a.m., Elliott was seen on the home surveillance standing on the porch of his residence. He was seen lighting an unknown object with an open flame, stepping of the porch and throwing it toward the victim’s Ford Escape, according to the couple.
The object landed near the middle for the roadway, shattered and an unknown liquid ignited in the road and spread under and around the Ford Escape. Elliott was then seen retreating back to the porch of his residence.
During the investigation, it was learned that nearby residents had provided information to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 6 during their investigation of a suspicious person call they had received. After speaking with the officers in the front of the residence, the Donais couple observed Elliott exit his residence, raise his hands in the air then put his finger to his lips making a hushing gesture toward them.
During the course of the investigation, the remnants of what was believed to be a destructive device commonly referred to as a molotov cocktail were collected into evidence. The evidence included a glass bottle and charred cloth material which is commonly used as a wick for the device.
Elliott was represented in his case by private defense attorney Benjamin Herbst, who asked West for an 18-month sentence. Prior to his plea, Elliott was also charged with manufacturing/possession of a destructive device, malicious burning and malicious destruction of property.
Elliott was given credit in his sentence for 270 days served, as he was held at the Charles County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond since Jan. 9.
