Indian Head Mayor Brandon Paulin gave a brief overview of his career and future plans, as well as the town’s newest feature to be unveiled next month, during an interview Monday with Southern Maryland News.
Paulin — born and raised in Indian Head — attended Indian Head Elementary School, General Smallwood Middle School and Henry E. Lackey High School, eventually graduating from The College of Southern Maryland’s La Plata campus. When he was elected to office five years ago, he became the youngest mayor in Maryland’s history.
Paulin said he made the decision, when he was 10, to write the town’s mayor at the time, Dennis Scheessele, a letter demanding change.
“When I was ten, I wrote the mayor a letter,” he said. “Explaining that our crosswalks and town should be a little bit more safer, a little bit more visible, and that we needed to put up signs stating ‘Stop for pedestrians within the crosswalk.’”
He said that a few months after his letter to the mayor, his request was granted. “That was kind of my first introduction into politics at a local level, at the age of ten,” Paulin said.
He explained that throughout his teenage years, he became more engaged in local politics, attending Indian Head meetings and addressing pertinent town issues.
“From then on ... I spoke on the growing number of vacant properties in the town of Indian Head,” he said. “It was on my 19 birthday [Dec. 7, 2014] I told my friends I had planned to run for mayor,” and in May 2015, he was officially elected mayor of Indian Head.
He explained that there is no added pressure being the youngest in Maryland history, but noted the position can be demanding because there is an “audience of people” that need heard out.
“I am going to promote this town to as large of an audience as I can,” he said, “To get people to want to invest. ... For me, it’s not added pressure. It’s more so motivation.”
Career goals for Paulin — five years into politics — mostly entail working in a local government position, he said. “I tell you, the greatest pride that I have taken over the past five years is being able to work in municipal government, because we are the closest to the people,” he said.
Paulin said in the interview that one of the biggest improvements for the town is the new Velocity Center built by the College of Southern Maryland outside of the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Indian Head. The center will have its’ grand-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 17 at 1:30 p.m.
“This next month, CSM’s Velocity Center, which has been a big project that we’ve worked on for a couple of years now, is set to have its’ ribbon cutting,” Paulin said. “This is going to be a state-of-the-art facility.”
The facility — a STEM facility — will have robotics capabilities and maker-space for CSM students and residents, he said, adding it will “help the United States military” and spark a “business interest.”
“Utilizing the STEM engineering and those aspects,” he said, “to really further technologies that will help the United States military, to find ways to commercialize that technology,” is a cornerstone goal for the center.
CSM President Maureen Murphy, in a conversation with Southern Maryland News in June, said the center is a “catalyst for economic development for Indian Head.”
“Its purpose is to promote professional development for Navy scientists and engineers,” she wrote. “To enhance the retention of talent, to provide opportunities for entrepreneurship and experimentation, to recruit young talent, and to build good will among the community outside the gate.”
The center, she said, will have a maximum capacity of 300 people, and when no events are scheduled, it can be sub-sectioned off for workspace and office space.
“It contains dedicated space for Navy research, ideation and design,” she explained. “Supporting small learning workshops and seminars, vendors’ showcases, use of visualization tools while maximizing technology transfer of dual-use technologies and supporting educational and community partnerships.”
