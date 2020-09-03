La Plata-based print solutions, network and IT Solutions company JustTech was named number 1442 on Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the fastest growing private companies in the nation.
The list includes the most successful independent small businesses of the year, with companies such as Intuit, Zappos, UnderArmour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many others first gaining recognition as honorees on the Inc. 5000 list.
JustTech was founded by Joshua Justice, owner and president, in 2006 and has since grown to have 3,000 clients in five states, to include Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. Justice said the company grew after launching monthly managed print and IT services in 2010, then again in 2015 after creating apps for Xerox multifunction devices to automate tasks.
JustTech now has over 60,000 apps installed on Xerox devices around the world. Justice said they acquired their first company in 2017 and has acquired three more since. JustTech provides supplies and service support for HP, Lexmark, Dell and Brother printers, managing thousands of copiers and making millions of copies and prints every month.
"Fortunately, our amazing team has risen to the challenge and continued to sell new contracts both with print and even more so with IT. Clients need a strong IT partner now more than ever," Justice said. "Our journey would not have been possible without our amazing clients who have embraced our solutions and supported us every step of the way."
Justice said changing the model in 2010 from a transactional sales company of Xerox equipment to selling recurring print and IT services helped the company sign direct contracts with clients for the supplies and service of Xerox copiers and printers. An IT analyst helped build the managed IT business to provide services to clients and ended up establishing a separate department within the company.
"The hardest part with growing our managed IT business was getting our first client to sign up and believe in us," Justice said. "Now, our managed IT business is very robust with a very talented group of individuals supporting hundreds of clients."
Justice said growing in Southern Maryland was easier as a result of the clients who would share good news about JustTech and gave testimonials to share. He said the footprint the company placed in Southern Maryland allowed them to scale and grow in other areas of other states.
JustTech's changing course in 2010 and becoming more focused on recurring revenues helped facilitate the growth that made Justice apply for the Inc. 5000 recognition. While the company was difficult to grow in the early days, Justice said the support of Xerox, still their biggest partner, opened many doors for them and gave the company credibility.
"We are letting our clients know about this recognition and thank them for their business and making this award possible," Justice said. "We are also sharing this new with non-customers and perhaps it will add additional credibility and make them feel comfortable working with us when they hear our story."
JustTech has received three national recognitions this year, but Justice said the real feeling of accomplishment is hearing how proud his wife is or hearing his son explain the importance of the company to his friends on the playground.
"Seeing the professional and personal growth of our team members and their families or seeing the incredible work our clients do and being able to support them or being able to support many of our local non-profit groups and the work they do," Justice said. "These are the things that I focus on."
The novel coronavirus pandemic affected JustTech and continues to, as Justice said monthly managed print volumes dropped 60% as many workers were at home. He said they have recovered about 50% as the team has continued to sell new managed print contracts and new Xerox equipment sales to help offset the loss. JustTech brought on 20 more managed IT clients to help support calls and has not had to conduct any layoffs since the beginning of the pandemic.
Justice said he plans to keep the company regional within the five state footprint and continue growing within it. He said there is a lot of opportunity for growth in the areas, plus JustTech recently partnered with PrintAnyWay in Portugal to provide complete and affordable print management software to clients in the United States. Since launch in January, thousands of licenses have been sold, even through the pandemic and will continue further growth for years to come.
"I refer to our employees as team members and I have the best team you could ask for," Justice said. "I am impressed with their knowledge, skill set and determination every day. There is no way we would have grown to this degree without our team."
The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from Oct. 23 to 27. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 list can be found at inc.com/inc5000.
RYAN VOLLAND