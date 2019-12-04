Above, Clydesdale-drawn carriage went dashing down La Grange Avenue on Saturday afternoon during Shop La Plata. The annual shopping day supports the town’s small businesses and kicks off the holiday season. In addition to the carriage rides, which ran through most of the day, this year’s event featured live music, a special holiday display at the La Plata Train Station museum and more. Below, visitors at the La Plata Train Station Museum take a look at the Painter family’s model trains and village, which were set up for the day at the museum. John Painter said the maintenance and creation of the display is a “labor of love” for the family. His father first set up the trains in Indian Head 40 years ago as a table top exhibit, Painter said, and today the traveling display has been shown at events throughout the county. Some of the pieces are hand-made, while others were purchased. Painter said the intricate tableau takes about 45 minutes to set up, and that he gets “more enjoyment” from visitors noticing previously-overlooked details than from any specific facet of the village.