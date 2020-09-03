La Plata Town Council approves emergency measures, police equipment

At the Aug. 24 La Plata Town Council meeting, an emergency order was passed that benefits local businesses, the La Plata Police Department was approved for new equipment and land annexation plans were resolved after public discussion.
Emergency ordinance 20-11 was introduced, which puts a temporary moratorium on enforcement of certain mobile food service facility regulations. The purpose of the moratorium was to provide relief to certain businesses amid permitted zoning in the town.
Jeanine Harrington, director of planning for the town of La Plata, said the moratorium was enacted due to the town seeing an increase of mobile food service facilities that would like to set up in residential neighborhoods amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Harrington said the town was already preparing amendments to the zoning code that would allow mobile food services in residential zones, however, since the code has not been adopted yet, the temporary moratorium was enacted.
Harrington said the moratorium will last until new zoning code regulations have been adopted. The planning commission held a public hearing on the zoning code amendments Tuesday, however the town council public hearing will be forthcoming.
“Previously, we did not have a high demand for mobile food service facilities in the residential zones. This has been a new development presumably as a result of the governor’s stay at home mandate and the continuing COVID-19 situation,” Harrington said. “Residents have been requesting that mobile food service facilities come to their neighborhoods so they can easily access food options.”
The moratorium, which applies to all residential zones in the town, will allow all mobile food service facilities with an approved permit to operate in previously restricted areas.
Resolution 20-24 was also introduced for the purpose of authorizing a contract purchase agreement for the purchase of Motorola radios, additional antennas and additional batteries for the La Plata Police Department.
La Plata Police Department Chief Carl Schinner said that several years ago the Charles County Department of Emergency Services and sheriff’s office determined it was in the best interest of the community and first responders to upgrade and enhance the county’s communication system. Schinner said the 800 megahertz radio system allows for regional communication and interoperability.
“Fortunately, LPPD was able to phase in the new radio system, which included purchasing new handheld and mobile radios,” Schinner said. “The pending purchase completes LPPD’s upgrade of handheld units. Completion of the mobile radio upgrade is contingent on the replacement of the agency’s fleet.”
A public hearing was held for the annexation plans of multiple residential addresses into the corporate limits of the town. The addresses included 108 Scroggins Street, 214 and 216 Oak Avenue and 143 Morgans Road.
Town Clerk Danielle Mandley said that the annexations are for single lots to allow the property owners to connect to public sewer and water.
Mandley said the required legislation has been introduced and the public hearings have either been conducted or scheduled.
