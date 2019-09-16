2019 Lighthouse Challenge

 

Drum Point and Cove Point

at Calvert Marine Museum

14200 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons, 410-326-2042

Point Lookout

at Point Lookout State Park

10350 Point Lookout Road in Scotland

301-872-5688

Piney Point

at Piney Point Museum and Historic Park

44701 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point

301-994-1471

Blackistone Lighthouse Replica (bonus)

at St. Clement’s Island Museum

38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton's Point

301-769-2222

Fort Washington

at Fort Washington National Park

13551 Fort Washington Road in Fort Washington

301-763-4600

Concord Point

at Dock of the Bay Restaurant

700 Concord St. in Havre De Grace

410-939-3213

Millers Island Lighthouse (bonus)

9025 Cuckold Point Road in Sparrows Point

410-477-8100

Seven Foot Knoll

Inner Harbor in Baltimore

410-396-3453

Sandy Point Shoal

at Sandy Point State Park

1100 E. College Parkway in Annapolis

410-974-2772

Hooper Strait

at Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum

213 N. Talbot Street in St. Michaels

410-745-2916

Choptank River Lighthouse Replica

at Pier A at Long Wharf Park

100 High St. in Cambridge

410-463-2653

