Maryland Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford (R) made stops in Charles County on Tuesday, viewing a future infrastructure project of the county and a state park dedicated to preserving the history of it.
Rutherford was joined on his first stop by Maryland Transportation Authority Chairman and Transportation Secretary Greg Slater to visit the site of the new Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge project on Route 301 that connects the state with Virginia. The visit was conducted with safety measures in place amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, by boat.
Maryland Transportation Authority Chief Engineer Will Pines showed Rutherford the existing structure, before showing one of the five cranes positioned in the Potomac River. The cranes are used to drive piles weighing as much as 270,000 pounds into the bottom of the river to support the foundation of the new bridge.
“It’s great to be here at the Harry Nice bridge and I am looking forward to seeing the progress on the new Nice/Middleton bridge,” Rutherford said. “It’s great to see infrastructure work taking hold with the ability to move commerce and people from Virginia to Maryland and back and forth.”
Pile-driving operations for the new site began July 17 and are expected to be completed by the summer of 2021. The Hogan/Rutherford administration is committed to replacing the existing structure, reaching the end of its service life after nearly 80 years.
The new Nice/Middleton bridge is expected to be open by early 2023 and is projected to be a wider and safer link between Charles County and King George County, Va. The bridge will have four 12-foot wide lanes with two-foot shoulders that expand capacity and improve safety, particularly for emergency response and maintenance/inspection.
“It was great to have the chance to meet the men and women responsible for delivering world-class infrastructure like the new Nice/Middleton bridge project,” said Rutherford. “We’re looking forward to joining our local, state and federal partners for an official groundbreaking ceremony when COVID-19 restrictions ease.”
The Maryland Department of Transportation selected the Skanska-Corman-McLean joint venture to design and build the new bridge in 2019.
The second of Rutherford’s stops was the Smallwood State Park in Marbury.
The visit was part of his State Park Bucket List initiative, a goal to visit every state park in Maryland over a four-year period. Rutherford was guided in his tour by Park Manager Jacob Wells and joined by Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles).
Smallwood State Park is named after Gen. William Smallwood, a Charles County native, the highest ranking Marylander in the Revolutionary War and the state’s fourth governor. The park offers 628 acres of land, with a marina entrance to the Mattawoman Creek, boat launching ramps, a picnic area, camping areas and multiple playgrounds.
Wells briefed Rutherford on the plans to expand the boat launching ramps to provide more spaces for kayaks and plans to expand the current campground to be accessible to more guests. The tentative campground improvements look to add 15 separate campsites and improve upon existing cabins, equipped with central heat and air conditioning.
Additionally, the visitor’s center also has potential for expansion to accommodate more guests. It currently fits to serve multiple guests and showcases wildlife commonly found in the area.
Craft demonstrations, military exhibitions and other events, such as weddings, have taken place at the park previously. Smallwood’s private residence, Smallwood’s Retreat, is open to visitors by tour seasonally, additionally is his tobacco barn.
