Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center’s (formerly Doctors Community Hospital) Board of Trustees has endorsed Deneen Richmond as president of the medical center, located in Lanham. Richmond has been serving as acting president since September 2020.
“Deneen’s 20 years of experience in health care carries a track record of success in hospital operations leadership and clinical outcomes management,” said Rene LaVigne, chairman of the board. “This combined with her deep and practical expertise in population health makes her a community-driven leader who is poised to usher in the next era of strong, quality health programs for Prince Georgians. She has the unequivocal support of the board.”
“Deneen is the right person to lead Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center now and into the future,” said Victoria Bayless, CEO of Luminis Health. “I am confident in her ability to honor the medical center’s legacy in the community and couple it with changes that will make a powerful difference for those we serve.”
“I am honored and humbled to serve Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center as president,” said Richmond. “I look forward to carrying out our Vision 2030 10-year strategic plan to enhance health, advance wellness and remove barriers to health care in our community. I also remain focused on the immediate COVID-19 public health emergency and seeing it through to the end with the safety of our patients, workforce and community at the forefront.”
Prior to her role as acting president, Richmond served as chief Quality and Population Health officer for Luminis Heath and, before then, vice president of Population Health at Anne Arundel Medical Center. Richmond came to Anne Arundel Medical Center from Inova Health System, where she served as vice president of Performance Improvement and Outcomes. She has also held leadership positions at Holy Cross Hospital, the Delmarva Foundation and the National Committee for Quality Assurance.
Richmond holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of the District of Columbia and a master’s degree in health care administration from The George Washington University. She is an adjunct professor at The George Washington University and recipient of the Milken Institute School of Public Health’s Excellence in Teaching Masters Level Online Award. Named a Modern Healthcare/Witt Kieffer Up and Comer in 2004, Richmond has also been honored by the National Association of Health Service Executives as a 2014 Distinguished Healthcare Leader. Richmond is a resident of Bowie.
Luminis Health announces board officers and new appointments for 2020-2021.
“We welcome our newly elected officers and members to our boards of directors and boards of trustees,” said Victoria Bayless, CEO of Luminis Health. “Our boards are reflective of the diverse and multifaceted communities we serve, and we are thankful for their expertise, wisdom, and devotion to enhance health, advance wellness and remove barriers to care in the communities they and we call home. We are grateful for their passion and embodiment of our health system’s values of respect, inclusion, service and excellence.”