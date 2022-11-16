Margaret Phipps

Calvert County Register of Wills Margaret H. Phipps (D)

 FILE PHOTO

Although she was trailing on election night, a barrage of ballots mailed in by voters and counted over the last week gave Calvert County Register of Wills Margaret H. Phipps a victory and a 12th term in office.

Phipps, a Democrat, was behind her Republican challenger Mark S. Lynch by nearly 1,600 votes after the counting stopped on Nov. 8.

