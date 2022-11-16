Although she was trailing on election night, a barrage of ballots mailed in by voters and counted over the last week gave Calvert County Register of Wills Margaret H. Phipps a victory and a 12th term in office.
Phipps, a Democrat, was behind her Republican challenger Mark S. Lynch by nearly 1,600 votes after the counting stopped on Nov. 8.
However, over 75% of the mail-in ballots were cast in Phipps' favor.
Unofficial totals as of Wednesday show Phipps with nearly 54% of the vote, or 18,742 to 16,288.
“I am very thankful for the support I received,” Phipps said Wednesday. “I love what I do. What we do is provide a compassionate service and help people at a time they really need it.”
The Owings resident, whose state biography says she was born in 1933 and who had worked in the register of wills office starting in 1970, was appointed to fill an unexpired term of the register in 1977. She won her first elected term to the office the following year.
Another candidate who received a large number of mail-in votes — Calvert school board hopeful Tracy H. McGuire — saw her totals jump significantly, but not enough to elect her. Although McGuire tallied over 1,800 mail-in votes more than candidate Jana Post, it was not enough to close the gap in the at-large race. Post (26.4%) and Lisa Grenis (31.8%) were winners of the two board of education at-large seats over McGuire (23.8%) and Camille T. Khaleesi (17.5%).
“The election is not official yet,” Calvert County Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) reminded citizens during the board’s meeting Tuesday.
A Calvert elections board official said on Nov. 16 that there were still 660 provisional ballots to count on Thursday and an additional 50 mail-in ballots to count on Friday before results are certified.
Mayor retains seat in North Beach
In North Beach, Mike Benton won a second four-year term as mayor, outpolling challenger Elizabeth Lawton 260-146. Lawton has served on the town council the past four years.
The top six vote getters in the seven-person town council race were Greg Dotson (291), Mickey Hummel (285), Lauren Kabler (269), Ken Wilcox (265), Mary Healy (261) and Paul Troncone (227).
Dotson, Hummel and Troncone were also Election Day winners in 2018. Kabler was chosen to fill the unexpired term of Gwen Schiada, who moved out of town. Wilcox, who had previously serviced on the council, was selected to file the unexpired term of the late Jane Hagen.
The mayor and town council will be sworn in Friday night, Nov. 18, at town hall. The ceremony is scheduled for 8 p.m.