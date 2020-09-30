Man sentenced to one year incarceration for emergency order violations

A Hughesville man was sentenced to one year of active incarceration at the Charles County jail for two counts of failure to comply with an emergency order related to parties held at his residence against Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) March executive orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Shawn Marshall Myers, 42, was sentenced Sept. 25 before District Court Judge W. Louis Hennessy. Myers will be on unsupervised probation for a period of three years following his release. Myers will also have to pay a $5,000 fine and has a suspended sentence of six months and a $1,000 fine.
According to charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Linda Bagwell, on March 22 at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers responded to Lukes Lane for a report of a large party at a residence. Officers observed approximately 40 to 50 people surrounding a bonfire in the front yard, many of whom left the area when officers arrived.
Contact was made with Myers who was counseled about the gathering on his property that was in direct violation of Hogan’s March 19 orders. Hogan limited gatherings to 10 people and urged the use of transit for essential workers only, according to a press release.
“Let me be very clear, if you are engaged in this, you are in violation of state law and you are endangering the lives of your fellow Marylanders,” Hogan said on March 19.
Myers obeyed officer’s requests and disbanded the party so he could be within compliance. On March 27, shortly before midnight, officers again reported to Myers’ address for the report of a large party. Officers on scene observed around 50 people congregating around a bonfire, with multiple people leaving again as police arrived.
Contact was made with Myers about the violation and Myers stated that he knew his rights and that the governor could not give him an unlawful order. Myers alleged that everyone at his residence had tested negative for COVID-19 and advised guests to stay in small groupings 6 to 8 feet apart.
Several attempts were made by officers to ask Myers to disperse the party and he refused. Myers called several people that left the residence to return to the party because it was going to continue. Additional offices arrived in an attempt to get Myers to shut down the party to which he continued to argue the requirements of the restrictions and was inevitably arrested.
Myers was represented by private defense attorney Hammad Matin, who has already filed an appeal in the case. Matin said he believed the sentence was “incredibly excessive” and stated that Myers was a model citizen after being released on home detention after 27 days in jail.
Matin said Myers would not go anywhere without permission from the court and would ask him to file a motion to get the courts to allow family to come visit him. Matin said Myers would constantly check to make sure he was doing things the right way and Matin believes his client understood the severity of the situation.
“I think it is excessive, not only because [Myers] was able to successfully moderate his behavior and avoid any impropriety, but because today, those actions, even though we are still amid a pandemic, are now allowed,” Matin said. “You are punishing him for what, what purpose is it, other than being punitive?” Matin said he understood if Hennessy wanted to send a message to prevent this type of behavior, but referenced that now larger gatherings are allowed in the state.
“What was it in March that made it an emergency and now it is not when our rates have now skyrocketed,” Matin said. “I don’t understand it and that’s the problem, I don’t know why it happened to [Myers].”
Matin referenced that the incident happened when there were few mandates on how to properly hold social gatherings. He said Myers made an inappropriate mistake in the way he handled the second situation, but at the same time Myers learned from it and realized the severity of it.
“I think it was the 27 days that [Myers] was locked up awaiting his trial was certainly a sufficient punishment and deterred anyone from doing it again,” Matin said. “He hasn’t [done it again] and he has learned from it and that is why I just am mystified by the sentence.”
Matin said that in March, people didn’t have the correct understanding of what was going on with the virus itself since it was new to the state and country. He said he believes the purpose of enforcing emergency orders is to have people comply with them and Myers had complied since initial detainment.
“I don’t know what the rationale is, other than just being completely punitive. [Myers] has moderated his behavior, he has learned from it and he has avoided that behavior,” Matin said. “He could have done so by being placed on probation, with the threat of more jail time if he didn’t.”
Matin said he believed there were other weaknesses in the state’s case agains Myers, but did not go into detail because he plans to appeal the sentence. Myers broadcast himself via Facebook Live on Sept. 25 prior to his sentencing on the way to the district courthouse.
“If everything goes the way I hope, this case right here should open the door for anybody that’s gotten in trouble or been charged with anything violating a lockdown order,” Myers said. “This is ridiculous, they are straight up taking your constitutional rights from you.”
Myers spoke on the Facebook Live session that he believed the situation is blown out of proportion and said he is going to court to fight for the “little guy.”
“I am literally going to fight for my right to party,” Myers said. “My fight shouldn’t be a fight, that’s the issue.”
Myers was on probation at the time of his arrest that was set to expire on Dec. 21, according to State’s Attorney Anthony “Tony” Covington. Myers pled guilty in November 2011 to conspiracy to commit armed robbery in the Thanksgiving Day 2004 murder of 23-year-old Christopher Abraham Mader.
Myers, 33 at the time, was being held in a Virginia jail on an unrelated probation violation at the time he was charged. He received a 15-year suspended prison sentence while Matthew Derek Correl, 29, of King George, Va., was convicted on June 29, 2012, of first-degree murder and sentenced that August to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The cases in which Myers allegedly violated probation have since been reopened in circuit court.
Twitter: @RyanSoMdNews