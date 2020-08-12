The Maryland Diaper Bank, in partnership with LifeStyles of Maryland Inc., a social services organization, will be in La Plata on Thursday, Aug. 13.
Shelly Tucker, executive director of the Maryland Diaper Bank, told Southern Maryland News the mission of the diaper bank is to provide basic diaper needs to stimulate the health and good hygiene for babies in Maryland.
She noted the milk distribution event is specifically to address families directly impacted by COVID-19 adding that LifeStyles is a "unique partner" because both organizations provide food services as well.
"Individuals can not only pick up diapers from a couple of the LifeStyles locations, but LifeStyles also takes these items to the community through the outreach event," she said.
The milk distribution event is taking place Aug. 13 at 101 Catalpa Drive in La Plata from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"Just show up," she said. "Just show up."
MORGAN K. DUNLOP