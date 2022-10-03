Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow

Janelle Brubach, a former Baltimore County public school teacher, now works as a Realtor for RE/MAX in Fallston. Brubach left teaching in March 2022 after 14½ years. “I absolutely love to teach,” she said, "but I hate the job of a teacher.”

 Capital News Service photo by Ron Harris

Arianna Dastvan remembers using her birthday money as a child to buy an overhead projector for her bedroom. There, she would emulate the teachers she admired as she instructed her stuffed animals.

Dastvan recalled how she would stay late and arrive early, so she could assist her elementary school teachers with their work. She loved being in the classroom.