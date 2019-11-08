This Veterans Day, the Maryland Veterans Museum is hosting its first annual Salute to Veterans event for retired and active-duty servicemen and women and their families from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event, sponsored by the nonprofit organization Educate Veterans, will take place at Patriot Park, on the grounds in front of the museum located about 15 minutes south of La Plata. It will feature organizations that provide services to veterans, veteran-owned businesses, live music from the band Little Texas, food and drink, and more.
"There's a whole gamut of resources for veterans that are going through whatever problems, either in transitions or things that have gone before," said Norman Saunders, a retired Navy rear admiral who commanded the international counter-piracy task force off Somalia, and one of the event's coordinators. "The main thrust of this is to have veterans service organizations, to have support for veterans."
Saunders said that mental health issues disproportionately affect retired and active-duty military personnel, and many of the organizations participating in the Veterans Day event provide therapeutic services as well as practical assistance in obtaining benefits and health care.
Tickets are available for sale online at educateveterans.org.