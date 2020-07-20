Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Melwood's Camp Accomplish is hosting a "Camp in a Box" experience for children and parents to have fun during the summer months.
Many summer camps for kids have been canceled across the Souther Maryland region, therefore, people have been searching for creative ways to keep kids entertained during the long days at home.
The box includes supplies to do camp activities and create, snacks such as smores and the camp's own version of Flat Stanley, Flat Ms. Julie.
The experience is free for Charles County children in thanks to a grant awarded by the the Charles County Charitable Trust. Vivian Mills, executive director for the trust told the Southern Maryland News the camp is receiving a grant of $30,000 for the experience.
"Melwood is receiving a grant of $30,000 from us," she said on the efforts. "I have been very impressed with the creativity of some of these nonprofit organizations during this pandemic. Doing their best to figure out really workable ways of providing their programs in spite of this difficulty. ... We will be looking forward to seeing how all that really plays out over time."
Sara Newman, marketing and communications specialist at Melwood Recreation Center in Nanjemoy, told the Southern Maryland News that Camp Accomplish had to be canceled this year because of the pandemic.
"Camp Accomplish is a summer camp for kids. There is a day camp and over night camp, and because of the pandemic, those were both cancelled." she said. "They came up with this idea to still keep kids engaged and doing activities during the summer."
Newman explained kids usually come back year after year, and due to its cancellation, the kids involved were searching for some type of normalcy.
"A lot of kids come back year after year; it's something they are used to," Newman said. "It kind of gives them some type of normalcy and keeps them in touch with the friends they have made. ... It has been going really, really well."
Newman added that the experience — which is ten weeks long — has been almost completely booked by Charles County kids.
Julie Smith, program director at Melwood, told Southern Maryland News children can sign up for the program on Melwood's website.
"We direct everyone to our website, which we have an online registration," Smith said. "They sign up online, they pick which week or weeks they want to sign up for and they go from there."
She added that the boxes are picked up contactless on Fridays, and they contain supplies for the next weeks camp.
"We have a contactless pick up on Fridays. They drive through and one of our employees places the boxes in the vehicle."
Smith told the paper that everything is "booked solid" right now, and there have been 485 people that have signed up for the ten week experience. "So far, we are at about 485 I believe. We can do 50 spots a week for ten weeks. The goal would be 500."
The idea for the experience came from Smith, a member of the American Camp Association. She came up with the ideas and themes for the project.
"I had been involved in some discussions," she said on the planning stage. "I designed the program for Melwood. I came up with all the ideas and how we were going to do it. It was an interesting project, but it has been a lot of fun. When we got the go-ahead in about two weeks time, I had to design it from top to bottom."
She said the design experience gave her a "chance to be creative," and try to transform the in-person experience. "It has been really nice to see engagement from kids. They are actually doing the activities and sending us pictures. ... We are getting a lot of positive feedback."
"With the team we have in place, it's been nice to come up with different ways in which we can get to work. It is a lot of fun actually. Who doesn't like to think like a kid for a little while?"
She explained the program could happen again in the future if needed. "If we were to do this again or other endeavors, yeah we could definitely expand on what we do now."
Registration for Camp Accomplish is available at www.melwood.org/recreation-programs/camp.