Did you live in Morningside back in the 1950s? Did you get your hair cut at Johnson’s Barber Shop (Suitland Rd) or Eleanor’s Beauty Shop (305 Larkspur Rd)? Did you go to E.H. Webster (7 Pickett) to have your watch repaired? Buy Avon from Alvina Beardmore (221 Woodland Rd)?
Did you shop at Skyline Market (5995 Suitland Rd), Morningside Variety Shop (5993 Suitland Rd) or G.I. Market (6220 Suitland Rd)? Buy beer and wine at G.I. Liquors or drop by for cocktail hour at Skyline Restaurant (previously, Skyline Tavern) (5989 Suitland Rd)?
Did you gas up at Morningside Esso (6000 Suitland Rd) or Morningside Texaco (6221 Suitland Rd)? Did proprietor Jerry Bond sharpen your saw at the Morningside Lawn Mower Shop (6120 Suitland Rd)?
Were you a member of the I-C-E Club (6119 Suitland Rd)? Visit Helen B Hooper, Notary Public (313 Boxwood Dr)? Attend Mrs. Smith’s Morningside Co-operative Kindergarten at the Morningside Town Hall (corner of Forest and Woodland Roads)? Pray at Morningside Baptist Church, pastored by Rev. Winfield?
Did you read The Morningside Press, published by Dalton V. Brunsdon? Did you tune in to WPGC, 1580 on your dial, the “Morningside of Things?”
These ads ran in the Morningside Directory, January 1955.
If this column sounds familiar, you’re not wrong. I ran it several years ago and had some fun email comments. I’m trying it again.
Votes are in!
Edward Burroughs has won in a special primary election for a seat representing District 8 on the County Council, defeating Sidney Gibson, Ebony Sunala Johnson, Tony Knotts, Jerry Mathis, Marjorie Smith and Vernon Wade. I’ll tell more about this amazing guy in next week’s column. BTW, District 8 is where I live.
Town of Morningside
Morningside will hold its monthly Town Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m. in the Municipal Building. For information, call 301-736-2300.
Neighbors & other good people
Former Morningsiders Anita Cook and Dean Woods are now doing DoorDash, at least part of the time. I looked it up online and learned it was founded in January 2013 and is the largest food delivery company in the United States. I suspect it will continue to thrive, even after covid becomes history.
I recently had an email from former Morningsider Lance Neale who once was one of my Webelo Scouts. He writes that he and his wife Sandra moved to “beautiful Sunset Beach” in June 2019. He’s retired from the insurance business but still has business he manages from home.
Grace Pooley, a lifelong resident of Prince George’s County, is one of WSSC Water’s 2021 Commissioner’s Engineering Scholarship winners. The Anacostia River is the focus of her thesis as a PhD student in environmental engineering at Catholic University. To try for the scholarship, she wrote an essay addressing the challenges of climate change on ensuring a sustainable water supply. She was awarded $2000, renewable annually for three more years.
Sunday Worship, Friday Bible Class at SRBC
Suitland Road Baptist Church Community Outreach invites you to their Friday Bible Classes, 10:30-11:30 a.m. They are currently studying the book of Romans. The conference number is 617-761-8377.
Sunday Worship service is at 4:30 p.m. on conference number 617-761-8377. Or call Pastor Kelvin McCune at 301-219-2296.
Changing landscape
SNOW! I’ve waited and waited and waited at least three years for it. And it finally came—beautiful and troublesome. (Ask those who spent 20 or more hours stranded on I 95 in Virginia).
It was the sad end of an era when Captain White’s picked up and floated away from the Wharf in SW Washington after half a century following a lease dispute with the Wharf’s developers. However, the iconic seafood barge has fortunately found a place to anchor in Prince George’s County near National Harbor at 6308 Livingston Road.
The County’s Deportment of the Environment—Recycling Section—is now offering residents the opportunity to participate in the curbside collection of food scraps and receive a County-issued 32-gallon wheeled organics cart, a 2-gallon kitchen countertop pail, a refrigerator magnet and informational materials. I’d like to participate but don’t have enough scraps.
A home at 6906 Pickett Drive recently sold for $325,000.
Used stamps
I have torn the stamps off envelopes for, probably, 80 years; I had stamp-collecting relatives who wanted them. Then, for a time, I sent them to Stamp Camp (I think the name was). In recent years I gave them to someone at the Knights of Columbus in Forestville; I’m not sure what he did with them.
I’m still tearing stamps off envelopes. Do you know anyone who wants them? I’ll mail them—with new stamps.
Mary’s covid report: Flurona
Many are now suffering from “Flurona,” a blend of flu and coronavirus. It’s become a problem because it involves a patient fighting two infections at the same time. Some are given the flu shot along with the booster. In my case, I was told to wait two weeks after the booster before getting the flu shot.
Through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, there have been 776,230 cases of the virus in Maryland, and of that number, 10,286 (!) were the last day. As for Maryland covid deaths, there have been 11,993. Of that number, 49 died the last day.
Among those who’ve recently tested positive for the virus is Cardinal Wilton Gregory, head of the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington. He last celebrated a public Mass on Dec. 26 at Holy Family Church in Hillcrest Heights.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Eva Hugings and Charles Boxley, Jan. 8; Patty Gallatin, Jan. 11; Martin Miller, Frank Binsted and Roc Wheeler, Jan. 13; Curtis DeMarco Knowles, my son Mike McHale, Kathleen Giroux and Joanie Mangum, Jan. 14; Robert Koch, Jan. 15; Dolly Wood (VFW), Jan. 16; Nikial M. Boston, Jan. 17; Dennis Seaman and Linda Cullinan, Jan. 19; June Nicholson, Gina Glagola Hull and my sister Stella Mudd Thelen, Jan. 20.
Happy anniversary to Diane and Steve Zirkle, Jan. 9; David and Lori Williams, Jan. 9; Gary and Melody Barnes, Jan. 14; and Frank and Sharleen Kelly Cappella, their 67th on Jan. 1.