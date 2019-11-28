Kamuhanda graduates Air Force basic training
U.S. Air Force Airman Aaron K. Kamuhanda graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
He is a 2018 graduate of Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro.
Awadida graduates from Air Force basic training
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Basile Awadida graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Awadida is the husband of Christiane M. Sossa Awadida of Temple Hills.
Strohmaier completes basic training
U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Davis J. Strohmaier graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Strohmaier is the son of Cindy S. Davis of Annapolis and John E. Strohmaier of Bowie. He is a 2013 graduate of Bowie High School.