'Mirror, Mirror' reflects American narrative

The new exhibit “Mirror, Mirror” is on display now at the National Museum of American History.

 National Museum of American History photo by Jaclyn Nash

“Mirror, Mirror: Reflections of American Stories in Disney Parks,” a bilingual (English/Spanish) exhibition, opened April 27 at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.

Featured in the museum’s Albert M. Small Documents Gallery, this exhibition captures the excitement of the Disney parks with more than 45 artifacts and graphics while interweaving photos and personal stories collected from the public in 2022 through a crowd-sourced social media initiative. That initiative collected photos and stories from visitors to Disneyland and Walt Disney World to document and better understand the American public’s relationship with the parks.