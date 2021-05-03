Charles
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
St. Mary’s
Historic St. Mary’s City will be offering digital membership cards beginning this spring. Members will receive an invitation via email to download and save their cards in a digital wallet app on their smartphone. The cards will also include membership benefits and hours for the museum, giving each holder readily accessible information. Email Membership@DigsHistory.org or go to www.cuseum.com.
The Old Jail Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum & Piney Point Lighthouse Museum are open daily to 5 p.m. Go to www.Museum.StMarysMD.com.
The Patuxent Naval Air Museum will host an exhibit by local multi-media artist Dan Ropp through Sunday, May 23. Come out and enjoy the work of this multi-media visual artist. Call 301-863-1900 or go to www.paxmuseum.org.
The Old Jail Museum will be open noon to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 7, during First Fridays. The museum is located at 41625 Court House Drive in Leonardtown. Free admission. Go to www.facebook.com/OldJailMuseum.
Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold an open house 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at 18287 Cherryfield Road in Drayden. Learn about one of the best preserved African-American schoolhouses in the country. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum is offering free admission to moms on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9. Free admission does not include water taxi rides to St. Clements Island. Contact 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Calvert
Calvert Marine Museum will host a juried art exhibit titled “Flora or Fauna” through Saturday, May 15. The exhibit includes various mediums from around North America. Included with museum admission.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum is offering audio tours which are accessible by a cellphone. The tours are “Walking in Their Footsteps: A Patuxent Community” focuses on the museum’s Indian village, “A Culture Revisited” allows listeners to relive the experiences of the people of Maryland who worked on lands from Colonial times to present, and “1812 Remembered,” which highlights the effects of the War of 1812 on Southern Maryland.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a guided hiking tour of the grounds 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7. Visitors can learn about the 9,000 years of history uncovered at the park. Space is limited and registration is required. The cost is $5. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov/pages/visit-park/trails.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a fossil field experience 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 8. Explore Cove Point with a trained museum educator and where to find fossils, how to identify them and the secrets they hold. For ages 8 and older. The cost is $15. Registration required. Go to bit.ly/CMMfossils.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Mother’s Day cruises 11 a.m. to noon and 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 9. Enjoy the sights and sounds of the Solomons Harbor and Patuxent River. Bring snacks. The cost is $10 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 12 and younger. Registration required. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/237/Wm-B-Tennison-Cruises to register.