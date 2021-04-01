Charles County The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com St. Mary’s County Historic St. Mary’s City will be offering digital membership cards beginning this spring. Members will receive an invitation via email to download and save their cards in a digital wallet app on their smartphone. The cards also include membership benefits and museum hours. Email Membership@DigsHistory.org or go to www.cuseum.com. The Old Jail Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum & Piney Point Lighthouse Museum are open daily to 5 p.m. Go to www.Museum.StMarysMD.com. The Patuxent Naval Air Museum will host an exhibit by local multi-media artist Dan Ropp through Sunday, May 23. Come out and enjoy the work of this multi-media visual artist. Call 301-863-1900 or go to www.paxmuseum.org. The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold an open house with tours 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10. Learn more about this important part of St. Mary’s County educational history. Call 301-994-1471 or go to Facebook.com/DraydenSchool. Calvert County Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is currently holding Artists in Action through Monday, May 31. Get a closer look at artists in action and have the opportunity to learn about their process and try new techniques. Works will be available for purchase in the front. The museum and arts center, which is located at 13470 Dowell Road in Dowell, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Go to www.annmariegarden.org/annmarie2/current_gallery_shows. Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum is now offering audio tours which are accessible by a cellphone. The tours are “Walking in Their Footsteps: A Patuxent Community” focuses on the museum’s Indian village, “A Culture Revisited” allows listeners to relive the experiences of the people of Maryland who worked on lands from Colonial times to present, and “1812 Remembered,” which highlights the effects of the War of 1812 on Southern Maryland. Calvert Marine Museum is hosting a juried art exhibit titled “Flora or Fauna” through Saturday, May 15. The exhibit depicts a broad range of animal and plant life in a variety of styles and mediums. Included with museum admission. Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host Dead Fall Traps 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 14. Learn how to make a trap that Native Americans used. For ages 10 and older. Registration required. The cost is $5, free for members. Call 410-586-8501 or go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov/. Calvert Marine Museum will host Sea Squirts throughout the day Thursday, April 15. Discover the museum through music, stories, and activities. This month’s theme is O is for Otter. Sessions last 15-20 minutes and are for ages 18 months to 3 years. Sign in upon arrival. Programming is included with museum admission.
