Charles County
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
St. Mary’s County
Historic St. Mary’s City will be offering digital membership cards beginning this spring. Members will receive an invitation via email to download and save their cards in a digital wallet app on their smartphone. The cards will also include membership benefits and hours for the museum, giving each holder readily accessible information. Email Membership@DigsHistory.org or go to www.cuseum.com.
The Old Jail Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum & Piney Point Lighthouse Museum are open daily to 5 p.m. Go to www.Museum.StMarysMD.com.
The Patuxent Naval Air Museum will host an exhibit by local multi-media artist Dan Ropp through Sunday, May 23. Come out and enjoy the work of this multi-media visual artist. Call 301-863-1900 or go to www.paxmuseum.org.
The Patuxent Naval Air Museum will host the annual STEAM Festival 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 24. The event will feature local businesses and community organizations with a focus on science, technology, engineering, art, and music. Call 301-863-1900 or go to www.paxmuseum.org, or if your organization would like to participate, email melanie.fitzgerrel@paxmuseum.org.
Calvert County
Calvert Marine Museum will host a juried art exhibit titled “Flora or Fauna” through Saturday, May 15. The original art depicts a broad range of animal and plant life in a variety of styles and mediums from artists in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Mexico. The juror is Jack Rasmussen, the director and curator of the American University Museum at the Katzen Arts Center. Included with museum admission.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is currently holding Artists in Action through Monday, May 31. Get a closer look at artists in action with new artists weekly and have the opportunity to observe and interact with the artists as they work. Learn about their process and have a chance to try out techniques. Works will be available for purchase in the front. The museum and arts center, which is located at 13470 Dowell Road in Dowell, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum is offering audio tours which are accessible by a cellphone. The tours are “Walking in Their Footsteps: A Patuxent Community” focuses on the museum’s Indian village, “A Culture Revisited” allows listeners to relive the experiences of the people of Maryland who worked on lands from Colonial times to present, and “1812 Remembered,” which highlights the effects of the War of 1812 on Southern Maryland.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host Horticulture Helpers 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 28. Participants will assist with pruning, mulching beds, potting up plants, and dividing bulbs as needed and the museum’s horticulturalist will share plant identification and maintenance advice. No training required and tools supplied. Registration required. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov/.