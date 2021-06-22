Charles
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
St. Mary's
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Art Kids noon to 3 p.m. through June, July and August. Participants will learn various art forms from local artist Ellen Duke Wilson. Registration required. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Piney Point Lighthouse is holding a free Lego contest in honor of its 185th anniversary. Build a version of any lighthouse and bring it to the museum for display and contest judging. Go to Facebook.com/1836Light.
Historic St. Mary’s City will be offering digital membership cards beginning this spring. Members will receive an invitation via email to download and save their cards in a digital wallet app on their smartphone. The cards will also include membership benefits and hours for the museum, giving each holder readily accessible information. Email Membership@DigsHistory.org or go to www.cuseum.com.
Historic Sotterley Plantation is offering self-guided tours that can be accessed from a mobile phone. The tours will be available on guided tours or the grounds tour. Reservations available. Guided tours will be held 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and at noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Sundays. Call 301-373-2280.
The Old Jail Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum & Piney Point Lighthouse Museum are open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Go to www.Museum.StMarysMD.com.
The Old Jail Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 2, during First Fridays. The museum is located at 41625 Court House Drive in Leonardtown. Free admission. Go to www.facebook.com/OldJailMuseum.
Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold an open house 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at 18287 Cherryfield Road in Drayden. Learn about one of the best preserved African-American schoolhouses in the country. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
The Old Jail Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 9, during First Fridays. The museum is located at 41625 Court House Drive in Leonardtown. Free admission. Go to www.facebook.com/OldJailMuseum.
The Old Jail Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 16, during First Fridays. The museum is located at 41625 Court House Drive in Leonardtown. Free admission. Go to www.facebook.com/OldJailMuseum.
St. Clement’s Island will host Conversations & A Cruise 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17. Enjoy a fun, educational and family-friendly morning of cruising on the water taxi. Registration required. Call 301-769-2222 or go to Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Calvert
Bayside History Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday through Sunday until Sunday, Oct 31, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday through Saturday, April 30, 2022. The museum is located at 4025 Fourth Street in North Beach. If interested in being a volunteer, call 410-610-5970 or go to www.baysidehistorymuseum.org/index.htm.
Calvert Marine Museum is offering 2-hour sailings aboard the Dee of St. Mary’s through October. The Chesapeake Bay Skipjack was built in 1979 in Piney Point and was the first skipjack built on the Western Shore of the Chesapeake in a quarter century. Today, it is used for the museum’s Chesapeake Bay Field Lab education programs. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. Tickets are $25, $15 for ages 5 to 12, $35 for adults-only Friday evening cruises. Children under the age of 5 are not permitted. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum is offering audio tours which are accessible by a cellphone. The tours are “Walking in Their Footsteps: A Patuxent Community” focuses on the museum’s Indian village, “A Culture Revisited” allows listeners to relive the experiences of the people of Maryland who worked on lands from Colonial times to present, and “1812 Remembered,” which highlights the effects of the War of 1812 on Southern Maryland.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a guided hike 2 p.m. Friday, July 2. The cost is $5. Registration required. Go to www.jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum is currently accepting registration for its summer camps. Camps being offered include Archaeology (July 5-9), Native Skills (July 12-16), River Life (July 19-23), Imagine If (July 26-30), Stewards (July 26-30) and Hands on History (Aug. 2-6). Call 410-586-8501 or go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov/.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a Happy Little Houseplants discussion and plant swap 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 9. The talk is part of the Evening Ecology Series. Go to www.jefpat.maryland.gov.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Art Center will host After Hours 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 9, in recognition of its Art Blooms exhibit. Art, wine and beer, light hors d'oeuvres and live music. No registration required. Must be 21 years of age. Suggested donation is $10. Go to www.annmariegarden.org/annmarie2/content/annmarie-after-hours.