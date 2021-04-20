Charles
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
St. Mary’s
Historic St. Mary’s City will be offering digital membership cards beginning this spring. Members will receive an invitation via email to download and save their cards in a digital wallet app on their smartphone. The cards will also include membership benefits and hours for the museum, giving each holder readily accessible information. Email Membership@DigsHistory.org or go to www.cuseum.com.
The Old Jail Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum & Piney Point Lighthouse Museum are open daily to 5 p.m. Go to www.Museum.StMarysMD.com.
Historic Sotterley Plantation will host a virtual seminar titled Liar, Temptress, Soldier Spy by best-selling author Abbott Kahler 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 12. Kahler will discuss the stories of a socialite, farm girl, abolitionist and a widow who were spies during the Civil War. The talk is part of the Speaker series. Go to https://event.webinarjam.com/register/36/2omgnhm7.
Historic St. Mary’s City will host May Day 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at 18751 Hogaboom Lane in St. Mary’s City. Celebrate spring with games and crafts. Regular admission applies, free for members. Go to www.hsmcdigshistory.org/events/may-day/.
The Patuxent Naval Air Museum will host an exhibit by local multi-media artist Dan Ropp through Sunday, May 23. Come out and enjoy the work of this multi-media visual artist. Call 301-863-1900 or go to www.paxmuseum.org.
Calvert
Calvert Marine Museum will host a juried art exhibit titled “Flora or Fauna” through Saturday, May 15. The original art depicts a broad range of animal and plant life in a variety of styles and mediums from artists in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Mexico. The juror is Jack Rasmussen, the director and curator of the American University Museum at the Katzen Arts Center. Included with museum admission.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum is offering audio tours which are accessible by a cellphone. The tours are “Walking in Their Footsteps: A Patuxent Community” focuses on the museum’s Indian village, “A Culture Revisited” allows listeners to relive the experiences of the people of Maryland who worked on lands from Colonial times to present, and “1812 Remembered,” which highlights the effects of the War of 1812 on Southern Maryland.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Sea Squirts at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 and 3:15 p.m. Thursday, May 6. This month’s theme is Caterpillar to Butterfly. Discover the museum through music, stories and activities. Sessions last 15-20 minutes. For ages 18 months to 3 years and their adult caregiver. Sign up at the admissions desk upon arrival.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a virtual lecture titled Watery Highways – The Chesapeake Bay 5 p.m. Thursday, May 6. The event is part of the Maryland in the Age of Sail Series. Contact Mark Wilkins at 410-326-2042, Ext. 8046 or Mark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov, or for the link, go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.