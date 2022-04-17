Music and dance schedules

Dance stage

9 a.m. Susan Baker Breton Dance

Workshop

9:30 a.m. Kaitlyn Likas “The Wild Irish Rose” Scottish Highland Dance & Music

10 a.m. Old Dominion Dancers

10:30 a.m. O’Grady Quinlan Academy of Irish Dance

11 a.m. Kaitlyn Likas “The Wild Irish Rose” Scottish Highland Dance & Music

11:30 a.m. Hunt School of Irish Dance

Noon Afternoon Dance Party

(open to all)

1 p.m. The Rock Creek Morris Women

1:30 p.m. Shannon Dunne Dance

2 p.m. Culkin Live with Lilt

3 p.m. Southern Maryland Traditional Dance

4 p.m. Tir na Nog and Pond Scum

5 p.m. Kristin Butke School of Irish Dance

Pub stage

10 a.m. Celtic Machinations

11 a.m. Poisoned Dwarf

Noon Living History demonstration

12:15 p.m. Crikwater

1:30 p.m. Chris Norman & Robin Bullock

2:45 p.m. Andrew Dodds with

Emily Martin and Kevin Elam

4 p.m. Crikwater

5:15 p.m. Encore, lingering Craic,

winding down

Glen stage

10 a.m. Gary and Annie Pape

11 a.m. Andrew Dodds with

Emily Martin and Kevin Elam

Noon Living History demonstration

12:15 p.m. Gary and Annie Pape

1:30 p.m. Celtic Machinations

2:45 p.m. Poisoned Dwarf

4 p.m. Chris Norman & Robin Bullock

5:15 p.m. Open jam session