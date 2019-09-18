Musical performers

By MICHAEL REID

Musical performances

Saturday

Main stage

11 to 11:45 a.m. Some Other Britches

Noon to 12:45 p.m. Fast Eddie & the Slowpokes

1 to 1:45 p.m. The Sidleys

2 to 2:45 p.m. The Sidleys

3 to 3:45 p.m. Ronny Smith

4 to 4:45 p.m. Ronny Smith

Council Ring

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Joe Norris

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. COSMIC Brass

12:30 to 1:15 p.m. MacPherson’s Pocket Watch

1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Dominic Fragman

2:30 to 3:15 p.m. Abigail Fransico School of Classical Ballet

3:30 to 4:15 p.m. Cornerstone Saxophone Quartet

Creekside Overlook

11:15 a.m. to noon Gary Pape

12:15 to 1 p.m. Wesley Spangler

1:15 to 2 p.m. TBA

2:15 to 3 p.m. Brandy DePhillip

3:15 to 4 p.m. Sax Appeal

4:15 to 5 p.m. Steven Gellman

Fairy Lolly

11:15 to noon Joel Tuminaro

12:15 to 1 p.m. Marigold Bumbleroot

1:15 to 2 p.m. Joel Tuminaro & Margold Bumbleroot

2:15 to 3 p.m. Mark Giuffrida

Sunday

Main stage

11 to 11:45 a.m. Lynn Hollyfield Trio

Noon to 12:45 p.m. Charm City Junction

1 to 1:45 p.m. Charm City Junction

2 to 2:45 p.m. Magic Ray Jazz

3 to 3:45 p.m. Swing Gadjo

4 to 4:45 p.m. The Lovejoy Group

Council Ring

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Two Old Guys with Guitars

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Ken Gutberlet

12:30 to 1:15 p.m. Between the A’s

1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Calvert Brass Consortium

2:30 to 3:15 p.m. Newtowne Players

3:30 to 4:15 p.m. Garrett Music Academy

Creekside Overlook

11:15 a.m. to noon To be announced

12:15 to 1 p.m. Patuxent Voicesa

1:15 to 2 p.m. Dave Norris

2:15 to 3 p.m. St Clair Duo

3:15 to 4 p.m. Marshall Stone

4:15 to 5 p.m. Captain John

Fairy Lolly

11:15 a.m. to noon Calvert Youth String Ensemble

12:15 to 1 p.m. Josh Urban

1:15 to 2 p.m. Marigold Bumbleroot & Josh Urban

2:15 to 3 p.m. Cosmic Flute Choir

Strolling performers

11 to 3 p.m. Stilts, mimes and statues

10 to 5 p.m. Face painting with Kreative Kharacters

10 to 5 p.m. Henna tattoos with Shweta

