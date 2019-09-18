Musical performers
By MICHAEL REID
Musical performances
Saturday
Main stage
11 to 11:45 a.m. Some Other Britches
Noon to 12:45 p.m. Fast Eddie & the Slowpokes
1 to 1:45 p.m. The Sidleys
3 to 3:45 p.m. Ronny Smith
Council Ring
10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Joe Norris
11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. COSMIC Brass
12:30 to 1:15 p.m. MacPherson’s Pocket Watch
1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Dominic Fragman
2:30 to 3:15 p.m. Abigail Fransico School of Classical Ballet
3:30 to 4:15 p.m. Cornerstone Saxophone Quartet
Creekside Overlook
11:15 a.m. to noon Gary Pape
12:15 to 1 p.m. Wesley Spangler
1:15 to 2 p.m. TBA
2:15 to 3 p.m. Brandy DePhillip
3:15 to 4 p.m. Sax Appeal
4:15 to 5 p.m. Steven Gellman
Fairy Lolly
11:15 to noon Joel Tuminaro
12:15 to 1 p.m. Marigold Bumbleroot
1:15 to 2 p.m. Joel Tuminaro & Margold Bumbleroot
2:15 to 3 p.m. Mark Giuffrida
Sunday
Main stage
11 to 11:45 a.m. Lynn Hollyfield Trio
Noon to 12:45 p.m. Charm City Junction
2 to 2:45 p.m. Magic Ray Jazz
3 to 3:45 p.m. Swing Gadjo
4 to 4:45 p.m. The Lovejoy Group
Council Ring
10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Two Old Guys with Guitars
11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Ken Gutberlet
12:30 to 1:15 p.m. Between the A’s
1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Calvert Brass Consortium
2:30 to 3:15 p.m. Newtowne Players
3:30 to 4:15 p.m. Garrett Music Academy
Creekside Overlook
11:15 a.m. to noon To be announced
12:15 to 1 p.m. Patuxent Voicesa
1:15 to 2 p.m. Dave Norris
2:15 to 3 p.m. St Clair Duo
3:15 to 4 p.m. Marshall Stone
4:15 to 5 p.m. Captain John
Fairy Lolly
11:15 a.m. to noon Calvert Youth String Ensemble
12:15 to 1 p.m. Josh Urban
1:15 to 2 p.m. Marigold Bumbleroot & Josh Urban
2:15 to 3 p.m. Cosmic Flute Choir
Strolling performers
11 to 3 p.m. Stilts, mimes and statues
10 to 5 p.m. Face painting with Kreative Kharacters
10 to 5 p.m. Henna tattoos with Shweta
