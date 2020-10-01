Courthouses are set to enter their final phase of reopening next Monday, Oct. 5, bringing in jury trials, and newly-unionized public defenders are concerned about the judiciary’s plans.
The court system’s reopening plan, which was drafted in May, planned for full operations to resume by Oct. 5 with social distancing measures in place. But Charles public defender Henry Druschel said at a Zoom meeting on the courts’ reopening the judiciary gave little information on what those plans looked like until recent weeks.
“In the past few weeks it’s started to take shape, but only on a courthouse-by-courthouse basis,” Druschel said at the meeting, which was hosted by the public defenders’ union, AFSCME Council 3. “It feels like the judiciary is making these decisions as they go along.”
The judiciary has stated the final phase will feature heavy adjustments to normal operations, including social distancing measures, mandatory face coverings and remote hearings when possible, but has not released statewide specifics on safety measures.
In the first four phases of the court system’s reopening, Charles public defender Cynthia Frezzo said at the meeting she has seen problems with enforcing the courts’ face covering mandate, which is enforced by bailiffs.
“I’ve seen bailiffs and sheriffs remove their face coverings to talk to a litigant, [or] talk to a judge,” she said, questioning how courts can expect bailiffs and police to enforce the mandate. “Who is going to correct that, who is going to point it out, who is going to speak out?”
Peter Dooley, a health advisor for several unions who attended the meeting, said COVID-19 is easily spread by asymptomatic carriers, whose symptoms are not detectable by temperature checks performed at courthouses.
“Anything going on indoors has been greatly hazardous,” he said, noting courthouses may have poor ventilation in some areas which could increase the likelihood of the virus spreading.
Druschel expressed concern about the judiciary’s plans for jury deliberations, where jurors gather in a room to discuss a trial.
“The building ventilation needs a lot of assessment and implementation of modifications,” Dooley said. “We need to get as much outside air into the spaces in the building.”
Eunice Salcedo, a workplace safety advisor for AFSCME, the union which represents the public defenders, suggested lawyers request a hazard assessment of their courthouses to evaluate ventilation in the buildings.
“Workers and unions do have the right to do workplace evaluations, and make requests from employers,” Dooley said. “We’re in the situation that we’re in because preventative measures, in the beginning, were not put in place.”
Regarding hearing from the health experts, Druschel said at the meeting he was still concerned about what will happen after Monday.
“It doesn’t exactly make me feel better about the courts reopening, but it does make me feel more knowledgeable,” he said.
