A crash on the Eastern Shore took the life of a one-year-old child from Port Republic last Thursday, according to state police who say three vehicles were involved in the Thanksgiving Day crash.
After 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 26, police responded to Route 404 and Route 480 in Denton where officers determined three westbound heading vehicles were approaching a red traffic light, when the vehicle in the back, operated by Arthur W. Callaghna, a 23-year-old Chester man, did not stop, according to a release from the Maryland State Police.
Police determined through interviews Callaghna had suffered "some type of medical emergency" and was not stopping the vehicle, a passenger in his vehicle told officers, and the passenger grabbed the steering wheel to avoid a collision, but struck a 2018 Ford Fiesta operated by Curtis Fugate, 31, of Port Republic.
Fugate's vehicle spun into the side of a 2012 Ford Focus, operated by James Perone, 66, of Lewes, Del., the release says, and emergency medical personnel transported Callaghna and Loretta Fugate, 1, to Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Loretta Fugate died of her injuries at the hospital the next day.
The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to the release, and "nothing has been ruled out," and charges have not been filed, but police will confer with the Caroline County State's Attorney's Office regarding criminal charges.