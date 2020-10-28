A 22-year-old deputy at the Calvert Sheriff’s Office responding to a burglary in progress on Monday morning struck a Toyota Sienna head-on, sending both the officer and other driver to trauma centers, according to police.
The office’s crash team responded to two vehicles with front-end damage off the paved portion of Broomes Island Road near Chippingwood Drive at about 8 a.m. on Oct. 26, according to a release from the Calvert sheriff’s office, which says a preliminary investigation found a patrol cruiser operated by Calvert Deputy Samantha Stevens had struck a Toyota Sienna van driven by April Lee Lyons, 38, of Port Republic.
While responding to a burglary in progress call in Port Republic, Stevens and other units were traveling eastbound on Broomes Island Road with lights and sirens activated when Stevens failed to round a curve near Clover Drive, losing control on the slick road and entering the westbound lane, where the cruiser was struck head on by Lyons’ Sienna, and both landed off the roadway, according to the release.
Both Lyons and Stevens were transported to trauma centers in critical, but stable conditions. Contributing factors, police say, include the wet roadway and Stevens’ driver error, but “the investigation is in early stages and the full causation is unknown at this time.”
A fundraiser for Stevens’ hospitalization raised $2,687 by Wednesday morning, and is available at www.gofundme.com/f/26fnqzik00. A fundraiser for Lyons raised $6,540 in its first day, and is available at www.paypal.com/pools/c/8tO97IaLk5.
“Really, just right now, the surgeries are over, but there’s a long road ahead for her,” Bruce Lyons, April Lyons’ husband, said over the phone on Wednesday. He said she would be in the hospital “probably until the end of the week,” but much physical therapy work is needed. He said he has been in frequent contact with Stevens’ mother, and Stevens “also has a long road ahead.”
Cpl. Vlad Bortchevsky of the crash reconstruction team is investigating the collision. Those with information are asked to contact him at vlad.bortchevsky@calvertcountymd.gov or by calling 410-535-2800.
