Indian Head man killed in car accident
An Indian Head man was discovered deceased after an apparent car accident on Sept. 30, according to a press release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
At 7:19 a.m. on Oct. 1, officers responded to the area of Smallwood Church Road near Mason Springs Road for the report of a car that struck a tree. Upon arrival, officers discovered the driver of the car, Michael Ryan Heckman, 28, deceased.
Members of the traffic operations unit responded to investigate, which revealed Heckman was traveling on Smallwood Church Road when he went through a stop sign and crossed Mason Springs Road. The car continued down a roadway where it struck a tree.
Through investigation, it was determined the crash actually occurred the night before, possibly between 7 p.m. and midnight. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Cpl. W. Brad Saunders at 301-609-6225. The investigation is ongoing.
Two facing weapons charges
A Waldorf man and Indian Head woman are facing multiple charges of a handgun on person, handgun in vehicle, firearm possession with a felony conviction and firearm possession in commission of a crime after an incident that occurred Sept. 29.
According to Charles County Sheriff’s Officer Gregory Williams Jr., shortly after 1 a.m. officers responded to Jefferson Street for the report of an armed suspect. Contact was made with two victims, who stated that a male driving in a tan Lincoln town car with dark tinted windows drove past them three times waving what was believed to be a handgun.
The vehicle in question was located by officers on Smallwood Drive and a traffic stop was initiated. Contact was made with the driver, Jovan Jackson, 35, who allegedly was unsteady and smelled of alcohol. Jackson was removed from the vehicle and in the front passenger seat was Tieisha Lashawn Lyles, 35, who allegedly stated everything in the vehicle belonged to her.
A black loaded handgun was found on the driver side floor and both Jackson and Lyles are prohibited from possessing firearms. Jackson and Lyles are being held at the Charles County Detention Center on $20,000 bonds.
Indian Head man charged with drug distribution after troppers’ surveillance
An Indian Head man was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of over 10 grams of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia after being arrested Oct. 1.
Per Maryland State Police Cpl. Morris’ statement of charges, a tip was received that a male sat in his vehicle in a parking lot near Crain Highway every day making contact with multiple unknown individuals. The contact was in a manner indicative of street level controlled dangerous substance distribution.
Surveillance of the area was conducted on Sept 24., where a silver Volkswagen Jetta was seen with a male matching the trooper’s description. Surveillance of the area was again conducted on Oct. 1, where a vehicle was seen parking next to the Volkswagen and allegedly engaging in a drug transaction.
Troopers identified the driver of the Volkswagen as Travis Jamal Clark, 21, and discovered three large clear plastic bags of marijuana, empty plastic bags and a digital scale containing suspected marijuana residue. Clark was released on Oct. 2 on a $1,500 bond and his trial is scheduled for Dec. 15.
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips. For more information about the P3 program, go to www.p3intel.com.
Sheriff’s office offers online reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no suspect information or other investigative leads. The online reporting system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft or vandalism.
Citizens can access the reporting system by going online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com. When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911. For more information, call 301-475-8008.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Sheriff welcomes text-message tips
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
Police tips line open
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities. Citizens may use the same telephone number to report concerns to police that do not involve criminal activity.
Information also can be submitted by email to centralsouth@maryland.gov, and police investigators can be followed on Facebook at CED-Central South.
RYAN VOLLAND
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fires and explosions through a comprehensive program of education, inspection, investigation and fire engineering.
For more information on fire safety, call 1-800-525-3124 or go to mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal/Pages/StateFireMarshal.aspx.
Charles sheriff’s office was established in 1658
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service law enforcement agency comprised of more than 600 police, corrections and civilian personnel responsible for protecting more than 160,000 residents.
The sheriff’s office was accredited by the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies in 2001 and has been designated as a CALEA Gold Standard of Excellence agency since 2011.
Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.
RYAN VOLLAND