La Plata man charged with theft, weapon concealment
A La Plata man was charged with second-degree assault, misdemeanor theft and concealment of a dangerous weapon after an event that occurred Aug. 22.
According to charging documents from La Plata Police Department Ofc. Clements, shortly before 4 p.m. officers responded to the Walmart on Drury Drive for the report of an armed suspicious subject. The reporting person advised the subject was armed with a machete and had assaulted him prior to fleeing on Crain Highway in a Ford Expedition.
A business employee followed the vehicle and provided units with a turn-by-turn update on where the suspect was driving. Charles County Sheriff’s Office units located the suspect on Jaycee Lane and identified him as Juarius Michael Plater, 41.
Business employees alleged that Plater entered the business with a duffle bag that he and other subjects began to put items into. Employees confronted Plater when he attempted to leave, at which point he “rammed” into one and allegedly stated “come to my car, I’ve got something for you.” Items from the business were recovered 15 to 20 feet from the vehicle.
The machete was found in the vehicle and the total stolen property was estimated at $228.02. Plater posted his $750 bond and his trial is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 6.
Hyattsville man charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest
A Hyattsville man was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing and hindering after an event that occurred Sunday.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joseph Sapienza’s statement of charges, at around 11 p.m. officers responded to a residence on Ashford Lane in Waldorf for a reported disorderly subject at a house party. Upon arrival, officers located a subject seated on the curb in front of the residence.
While clearing out the rest of the party per the owner’s request, the subject became disorderly and was arrested on the scene. While the arrest was taking place, Renard Levine Warfield, 27, allegedly attempted to interfere by rushing at an officer.
Warfield was restrained by several other civilians at the scene. He allegedly did not stop trying to reach the other subject until he was physically pushed back by officers on scene, according to the charging documents. Warfield continued to shout profanities in the middle of the street which were audible to several people who were outside the area at the time.
Warfield was arrested, and on Monday posted his $500 bond. His trial is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 9.
Man charged with vehicle theft
A man with no fixed address was charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle on Sunday.
According to Charles County Sheriff’s Office Deputy William Mayhew’s statement of charges, shortly after 7:30 p.m. officers received a call of a vehicle all over the road way on Crain Highway entering Charles County from Prince George’s County. The caller gave the Maryland tag of a gray Toyota Camry to dispatchers.
Officers received information that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Prince George’s. Shortly after a lookout was given, the vehicle was seen pulling into the parking lot of a business on Crain Highway. Officers responded to the area and parked near the vehicle.
Officers approached the vehicle and made contact with Roger Jose Portillo Villeda, 27, who was sitting in the driver’s seat and was the sole occupant. Villeda alleged the vehicle belonged to his aunt, but did not advise why he had the vehicle or how he got it.
The vehicle was confirmed stolen from Prince George’s County. Villeda was released on his own recognizance on Monday and his trial is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 9.
Indian Head man charged with assault, false imprisonment
An Indian Head man was charged with second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property and false imprisonment after an incident that occurred Aug. 22.
Per court documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Benthin, officers responded to St. Christopher Drive in White Plains for the report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, who stated Adam Denon Lawson, 36, was at the residence to spend time with her.
For reasons unknown, Lawson allegedly grabbed the victim by the wrist and slapped her four times and punched her two times in the face and head, according to the documents. Lawson then allegedly would not let the victim leave the room so the victim told him she had to go to the bathroom. Lawson then allegedly went downstairs and put a hole in the wall with his fist, causing $20 worth of damage.
Lawson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.
RYAN VOLLAND