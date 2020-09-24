Charlotte Hall garage fire under investigation
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the specifics of a Monday garage fire that occurred in Charlotte Hall, according to a press release.
The release states that shortly before 3:30 p.m., 35 firefighters from the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 15000 block of Oaks Road for the report of a fire in a detached garage. The fire took approximately 30 minutes to control and did an estimated $30,000 in structural damage and $5,000 in content damage.
The fire was discovered by the homeowner and the preliminary cause is under investigation. The fire occurred on the exterior of the detached garage in the area where a tall plastic storage container was located. There were no injuries as a result of the fire.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal southern regional office at 443-550-6835.
Washington, D.C., man charged with assault
A Washington, D.C. man has been charged with first-degree assault following an incident that occurred Saturday.
According to Charles County Sheriff’s Office POI J. Zachmeier’s statement of charges, shortly before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to McKinley Court in White Plains for the report of a domestic assault with a weapon. Contact was made with the victim, who alleged that he was arguing with his girlfriend when her son, Jovaughn Don-A Harris, 20, got in his face and pointed a silver butter knife at him, threatening to kill him.
Contact was made with Harris’ mother who stated he did step in during the argument, but denied he picked up a knife. Harris left the scene prior to officers’ arrival and officers were unable to make contact with him.
Harris’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.
Indian Head man charged with assault, false imprisonment
An Indian Head man was charged with multiple counts of first- and second-degree assault after an incident that occurred Sept. 15.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office POI M. Skodzinski’s statement of charges, officers were told by the victim that Corey Edward Campbell, 51, had been using drugs and became irate at their residence. When the victim decided to leave, Campbell would allegedly stand in front of the door and say “go ahead and try to leave and see what happens.”
When the victim was able to exit, Campbell allegedly ran after her and punched her in the back of the head, causing her to lose consciousness. The victim retreated to her residence and locked the doors, when Campbell allegedly re-entered and began screaming at her. She said Campbell allegedly threatened her with his multi-tool knife in his hand.
Campbell allegedly never used the knife on the victim but continued to berate her and scream at her. Campbell’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 30.
Upper Marlboro man charged with vehicle theft
An Upper Marlboro man was charged Sept. 17 with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and fourth-degree burglary after an incident that occurred in May.
According to charging documents filed by Charles County Sheriff’s Office Pfc. R. McMullen, a call was received by the victim who advised her 2019 black Hyundai Tucson was stolen from her garage. Contact was made with the Anne Arundel County Police Department, who reported they had located the vehicle. The vehicle was severely damaged on the rear end and latent fingerprint lifts were recovered from the vehicle.
Trash inside the vehicle revealed a McDonald’s receipt from Largo. Surveillance video was recovered that allegedly showed Brion Zacari Reynolds, 20, driving the stolen vehicle with the same tags and description. After wrecking the vehicle, Reynolds allegedly stole another vehicle in Anne Arundel County and fled the scene of the accident on foot. Anne Arundel County Police officers were able to positively identify Reynolds through a witness who saw him flee the accident.
Reynolds’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.
Waldorf woman charged with drug possession
A Waldorf woman was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of opiates without prescription after an incident that occurred Sept. 15.
According to Charles County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Richard Kerlin’s statement of charges, officers were patrolling Robert Morgan Place when a dark colored Nissan traveled down the dirt roadway at a high rate of speed. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was found to have two warrants out of St. Mary’s County and was placed into custody.
The passenger, Ashley Jennifer Lorraine Nelson, 30, was searched and found to have numerous pills in small pill cases. The narcotics were identified as oxycodone, acetaminophen hydrocodone, sertraline HCL and one crack cocaine rock.
Marijuana was also found in the vehicle and the vehicle had a strong odor of marijuana at the time of the arrest. Nelson was released on her own recognizance on Sept. 16 and her trial is scheduled for Dec. 1.
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000.
Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips. For more information about the P3 program, go to www.p3intel.com.
